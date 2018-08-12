Justin Bieber Takes Fiance Hailey Baldwin To Spend Time With His Family In Canada

Justin Bieber has finally taken his fiancée Hailey Baldwin to his motherland. According to a recent report by Elle, Bieber,24, ad Baldwin, 21, were spotted in Ontario, Canada this weekend, which is where the “Sorry” singer was born and raised. It is possible that Bieber decided it was high time that his fiancée spent some quality time with his family as he has already spent time with hers in New York City.

It appeared to a tear-free outing as the couple were seen going on a coffee run and then enjoyed some ice cream together with Bieber’s younger brother later on in the day. The model took to her Instagram story to share a couple videos of herself spending time with an adorable baby pig.

The couple caused a bit of panic on Tuesday, which marked one month since they’ve been engaged, when they were seen in a rather emotional state while bike-riding in the city. At one point, it appeared that the “Love Yourself” singer was brought to tears as he tried to hide it while Baldwin did her best to console him and later seemed to be in tears herself.

This caused many “Jailey” fans to worry that there might be trouble in the relationship; however, the Biebs addressed the couple’s emotional state-of-mind the following day and chalked it up to them simply having a “bad day”, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The couple has been a reading a book about marriage together titled, “The Meaning of Marriage,” which is what eventually caused the tears.

“You got good days and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days,” Bieber told a group of fans.

The “Baby” singer went on to explain that he and Baldwin understand they will face many bad days together in the future as a married couple, but obviously, they will experience many good days as well.

The lovebirds first reunited back in June shortly after Bieber and his former long-time love Selena Gomez ended their eight-year on-and-off relationship for good. The “Never Say Never” singer and Baldwin quickly sparked dating rumors as they appeared to be spending all their time together and were even caught engaging in some pretty heavy PDA as they painted New York City red.

Hailey via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/NPN4526JQY — Hailey Baldwin News (@HailsUpdates) August 11, 2018

After jetting off to the Bahamas for a romantic weekend getaway, the couple got engaged on July 7. While the two never confirmed if they were back together or not, they did confirm that they were engaged as Bieber posted a lengthy love note to his future bride on his Instagram and the model shared the news on her Twitter.

Multiple sources have reported that the two can’t wait to be husband and wife and frankly, neither can their fans.