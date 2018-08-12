Donald Trump Poses With Biker Whose Patch Says ‘I Love Guns & T*****s’ As Trump Makes ‘Duck Face’ In Photo

Donald Trump welcomed a group called 'Bikers For Trump' to his Bedminster, New Jersey, country club on Saturday, posing for some photos that had Twitter users taking notice.

A group of motorcycle enthusiasts calling themselves “Bikers for Trump” visited Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is currently vacationing. Trump appeared thrilled by the bikers’ visit and, as the Inquisitr reported, praised them for their promise to boycott the American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson.

The iconic motorcycle maker recently announced that it would move some of its production facilities to locations inside the European Union to avoid the recent high tariffs of steel imports — tariffs imposed by Trump himself — the news agency Reuters reported.

But to users of the social media platform Twitter, there were some other eye-grabbing details emerging from Trump’s meeting with the bikers on a rainy afternoon at his country club. Specifically, the Twitter users noticed that one of the “bikers” posing with Trump in a widely circulated Associated Press photo — the same photo seen above on this page — wore a patch on his vest that bore a message that could be construed as sexist. And that wasn’t the only objectionable message that Trump appeared to endorse by posing enthusiastically with the bikers.

The patch that drew the most attention was worn by the biker second from right in the above photo, raising his fist. The patch reads, “I Love Guns & T*****s.”

My brain: Trump has nothing in common with bikers. Biker's brain: This patch represents my values. Trump's brain: I totally understand the bikers through this sweet patch. pic.twitter.com/XuD8WNi48T — jake potter (@JakePottter) August 12, 2018

Another Twitter user, Avi Bueno, zoomed in on the patches worn by the bikers in the photo, and found more offensive messages, including one that read, “This is America. We eat meat — we drink beer — and we speak f*****’ English.” And yet another patch worn by a biker found by Buono and posted to his Twitter account read, “I may look calm but in my head I’ve already killed you 3 times.”

Saturday’s visit to Trump’s golf resort was not the first time Twitter users have spotted extreme and offensive messages or insignias sported by members of the “Bikers for Trump” group. At rally held by the extreme right-wing group Patriot Prayer in Portland, Oregon, on August 4, Twitter user Lauren Hudgins noted an attendee wearing a “Bikers for Trump” insignia — and displaying a Nazi tattoo — specifically the symbol of the murderous Nazi Party paramilitary force known as the Schutzstaffel, or “SS” — on his bicep.

This is one of the dudes I saw today at the #PatriotPrayer rally with just straight up Nazi tattoos. pic.twitter.com/hI5nMiizqr — Lauren Hudgins (@lehudgins) August 5, 2018

But Twitter users also noted Trump’s odd facial expression in the AP photo. While most assumed that Trump was attempting to look like a “tough guy,” his expression more closely resembled the popular “duck face.”

Trumps tough guy face when meeting bikers is amazing pic.twitter.com/GOkC58hXMa — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) August 12, 2018

The “duck face” is defined by the Urban Dictionary as “an attempt by insecure people… to appear ‘sassy’ and to project an ‘I don’t care’ or ‘you know I’m sexy’ look. Unfortunately, this just shows that a person is insecure and in need of others approval for their happiness.”

Pop singer Ariana Grade demonstrates the “duck face.” Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Trump also used the Bikers for Trump visit to again attack the investigation into his campaign’s Russian collusion, calling Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team of investigators “clowns and losers,” according to an Associated Press report.