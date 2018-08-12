Elon Musk Is Planning On Releasing Short Shorts As Tesla’s Next Merchandise

And he says he's actually going to model them.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk might have just announced Tesla’s craziest merchandise yet. Amidst the controversy surrounding his recent tweets about taking Tesla private, the billionaire entrepreneur has now stated that the company would soon be offering short shorts as its new merchandise. That’s right — after conquering space and the electric car industry, Musk is now looking to venture into fashion, at least to some degree.

The relationship between Elon Musk and short shorts is rooted in the company’s stock and short-sellers, who are betting that Tesla would fail. One of these is David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital Fund, who has taken a short stance against the electric car and energy company. Unfortunately for Einhorn, Tesla stock remained strong since the year started, and Greenlight suffered significant losses, according to Teslarati.

Poking fun at Einhorn, Musk joked that he would be sending the Tesla short a box of short shorts. In light of Musk’s tweet, Chubbies, a company that makes shorts, took it upon itself to send Einhorn an actual box of short shorts. Einhorn, a fellow billionaire like Musk, took the joke in stride, even tagging the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and calling him a “man of his word.” While Musk did not send the shorts himself, he did find it hilarious, even daring Einhorn to post a selfie while wearing one. Einhorn has so far not posted anything to date.

Just recently, however, Musk announced on Twitter that short shorts would be coming soon to Tesla’s lineup of merchandise. Musk even crowdsourced some ideas for the Tesla short shorts, such as their design and the fact that they would be paired with thigh-high sockboots. Musk also stated that the items would be unisex, and that the short shorts would have usable pockets. Musk has not announced when the short shorts would be available on Tesla’s online store, though he did say that he would be modeling them.

I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts. He is a man of his word! They did come with some manufacturing defects. #tesla pic.twitter.com/qsYfO8cbkp — David Einhorn (@davidein) August 10, 2018

While the idea of Elon Musk venturing into fashion and releasing short shorts might seem like a crazy idea, it is pertinent to note that this is Elon Musk we’re talking about. Musk, after all, is the man who literally named a tunnel boring company The Boring Company. He is also the man who sent a sports car to space just because it would be awesome. Plus, Musk actually has a track record of releasing products that seem like a joke at first, but turn out to be real later on.

Case in point? The Boring Company Not-a-Flamethrower. When the fiery device was announced on Twitter, almost everyone thought he was just joking. As it turned out, Musk was not, and he sold 20,000 flamethrowers not long after, raising $10 million for the Boring Company in the process.