Snooki To Host A Show Where People Tattoo Each Other

'Just Tattoo of Us' will have people tattooing another person without them knowing the design, resulting in some permanently inked disasters.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is known by most for her role in Jersey Shore, where the image of her Bumpit hair became lodged in the minds of many people who tuned in for the television reality series on MTV. She was cast in a reunion show for MTV’s June spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will also star Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, and Deena Cortese as they gather for a meal at the Staten Island home of Guadgnino’s aunt, Mariann. Vulture has more on that story. But Snooki doesn’t plan to rest there. Vulture also reports in a separate release that Polizzi is gearing up to play host for an upcoming television reality show, in which people tattoo each other without the design being known to the person receiving the tattoo.

This television series will be titled Just Tattoo of Us. According to Deadline, Snooki will host alongside Nico Tortorella, who plays a tattoo artist on another show titled Younger. As for Just Tattoo of Us, the premise revolves around family members, friends, and significant others who tattoo loved ones without their knowledge of the design being tattooed.

Due to the rave reviews that Just Tattoo of Us received for its U.K. version, the show can now be localized for MTV’s United States audience. This is a practice which is common for various U.S. television programs.

Deadline says, the show “puts relationships through the ultimate experiment of trust.” The people being tattooed will be blindfolded as family, friends, and significant others craft designs permanently onto their skin with ink. Professional tattoo artists will help in creating the designs. As Vulture cites, the U.K. version of past episodes suggests that Just Tattoo of Us will be an opportunity to create somewhat permanent pranks that may end up requiring tattoo removal.

Just Tattoo of Us will be produced by Big Fish Entertainment. The U.S. version has been announced for the green light coming up in April 2019. This will be MTV’s second international originated show format seeing a U.S. release. The first was Ex on the Beach.

Charlotte Crosby and Scotty T hosted the original U.K. produced series, which aired in April 2017 on MTV’s International channels. In fact, Just Tattoo of Us is among the top rated series for MTV internationally, says Deadline.

Snooki’s co-host, Tortorella plays Josh on TV Land’s series, Younger. He has also been credited for the role of Lyle Menendez in Lifetime’s Menendez: Blood Brothers as well as Fox’s The Following and Scream 4.