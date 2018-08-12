Baltimore Police Officer Suspended After Punching Man Repeatedly

Police commissioner is ‘deeply disturbed’ by what he saw.

According to reports from NBC News, the event occurred on Saturday, August 11, at about 11:45 a.m. EST.

The officer, as yet unidentified, was apparently speaking to the victim about a “cross borders crime initiative.”

Two officers were reportedly giving the man a contact sheet when one of the officers asked for the victim’s identification, to which the man refused.

Video evidence shows the officer places his hand on the man’s chest, the man pushes the officer’s hand away, responding “don’t touch me.” This is apparently what set the officer off.

At that point, the police officer punched the victim over and over before the man fell to the ground.

The officer did not stop punching the victim once he was on the ground. The victim was detained and later treated for his injuries. He was released without any charges being filed.

The Baltimore Police Department has reportedly suspended the unidentified officer following the violent event. Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he was “deeply disturbed” by the video of the assault.

“While I have an expectation that officers are out of their cars, on foot, and engaging citizens, I expect that it will be done professionally and constitutionally. I have zero tolerance for behavior like I witnessed on the video today. Officers have a responsibility and duty to control their emotions in the most stressful of situations.”

Officials have declined to release the officer’s name at this time. However, they confirmed that the suspended police officer has not been with the department long, stating he had joined the Baltimore Police Department just over a year ago.

Mayor Catherine Pugh released a statement about the event, which she recently tweeted.

My statement on the video of the Baltimore Police Officer pic.twitter.com/Wp5GJk80zt — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) August 11, 2018

The man assaulted in the video was identified as Dashawn McGrier. He suffered from a broken jaw and also had notable injuries to his ribs, nose, eye socket, and his left leg. McGrier is reportedly being represented by an attorney by the name of Warren Brown, who has not responded to requests for comment as of the time of this writing.

Dashawn McGrier also reportedly has had run-ins with this particular police officer in the past, which allegedly resulted in McGrier being charged with numerous crimes.

More than one officer was on the scene at the time of the beating. The other officer present has been placed on administrative duties, according to the Baltimore Police Department. That will be upheld pending the outcome of further investigation into the matter.