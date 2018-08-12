Millie Bobby Brown Shares Sweet Selfie With Taylor Swift

Can you say girl power?

These days, anyone who’s anyone in Hollywood wants to be friends with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, including singer Taylor Swift. Most recently, Millie caught up with Taylor during her “Reputation” tour stop in Atlanta. According to the Daily Mail, Millie attended the concert with her two sisters — Paige and Ava. Throughout the evening, Brown shared videos of herself singing to Swift’s songs and she appeared to be having a great time at the concert.

Then, Millie pleased fans by snapping a selfie with herself and Swift backstage. In the adorable photo, Millie is all smiles as she sports a pair of cat-eye glasses and has her hair slicked back in a ponytail. The actress sports a plain white t-shirt as well as a big gold chained necklace in her casual concert look.

Swift, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a polka-dotted plaid shirt as she wears her long, blonde locks down and curled with her short bangs sweeping across her face. Like Brown, it appears as though Taylor is wearing very little makeup in the sweet snapshot.

So far, Millie’s photo with Tay has already earned her a ton of attention with more than 2.9 million likes in addition to 22,000 comments. Many fans simply took the opportunity to fan girl over the snapshot while countless other fans confessed that they cannot wait for the upcoming season of Stranger Things to start.

look what u made me do ???? A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on Aug 11, 2018 at 6:48pm PDT

“Omg Taylor swift met Millie!! Lucky.”

“WOW U ARE LIKE SISTERS, so cuteeeeeee,” another fan commented.

“I was at that concert two and was so good. I can’t believe I was there with you,” one more chimed in.

Millie was reportedly at Swift’s Atlanta tour stop as she is there shooting scenes for the upcoming season on her hit show, Stranger Things. Most recently, Millie sat down for an interview with Variety where she dished about Season 3 of the Netflix show.

“It’s a beautiful storyline for Eleven this season. It’s really a coming of age for her and understanding what being a normal teenage girl is.”

She also confessed that her acting has grown a lot more in the upcoming season.

“I found another side of my acting that I didn’t know about. I found techniques on how to cry and how to get angry, and I learned so much from Eleven, from those episodes of being isolated, that when I’m back Season 3, things happen — stranger things happen. I’m just saying I use that style of acting now and my method of acting for Season 3,” Brown said on a panel.

Stranger Things is expected to return for a third season in 2019.