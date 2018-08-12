Watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs. Barbados Tridents Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, How To Watch CPL Online

The T20 cricket 'party league,' the Caribbean Premier League, continues Sunday with a matchup of the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents from Providence Stadium.

The “biggest party in sport,” as the Caribbean Premier League T20 franchise cricket tournament calls itself, continues on Sunday as the first-place Guyana Amazon Warriors look to keep their undefeated streak alive as they take on the final team to make its 2018 CPL debut in the Barbados Tridents, as the sixth edition of the colorful West Indies-based competition, as the Caribbean news site Loop reports, moves into its second week with a match that will live stream from Guyana.

The Tridents missed the playoffs in last year’s CPL, winning only four matches. But a new-look squad captained by West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder will attempt to knock the 2-0 Guyana side off its perch atop the CPL table. Mixed in with a squad of young Caribbean players will be a star-studded international contingent including Australia’s Steve Smith, South African Hashim Amla, New Zealander Martin Guptill, and the Windies own heavy hitter Dwayne Smith.

“The mood in the camp is pretty good we have several outstanding overseas players who have joined with the talented regional cricketers in the team. I think we have a well-balanced side, I don’t want to single out players, we have a team that is quite capable of doing the job for us,” the 26-year-old Holder — himself a native of Barbados — told Barbados Today on Saturday.

West Indies Test Captain Jason Holder moves into the skipper’s slot for the Barbados Tridents. Randy Brooks / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs. Barbados Tridents Caribbean Premier League cricket T20 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is set for 6 p.m. Atlantic Summer Time on Sunday, August 12, at 15,000-seat Providence Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

In the United States, that start time will be 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, August 13.

For the Amazon Warriors, the bowling corps had led the way in the team’s fisrt two wins without a defeat, with 37-year-old West Indies veteran Rayad Emrit taking three wickets in Guyana’s most recent match, a three-run win over St. Lucia Stars, while South Africa’s spinner Imran Tahir took a pair, per ESPN CricInfo.

But the pitch at Providence Stadium has been friendly to the home team’s strengths, as CricTracker reports, so Guyana will try to make the most Sunday’s final chance at a 3-0 record before the CPL tournament moves to Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Captain Shoaib Malik of Pakistan will try to lead his team to a perfect 3-0 start on Sunday. Randy Brooks / Getty Images

