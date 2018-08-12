Ben Schwartz Will Star As Sonic The Hedgehog In Upcoming Movie

The 'Parks and Recreation' actor who portrayed Jean-Ralphio is set to voice everyone's favorite blue hedgehog.

Paramount’s new film, Sonic the Hedgehog, continues to have new announcements surrounding the cast. Here at the Inquisitr, a report was released about Jim Carrey possibly being in negotiations to portray Dr. “Eggman” Robitnik in the upcoming live action movie about everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog. Now another casting choice has been announced on The Verge, stating that Ben Schwartz will be the voice of Sega’s Sonic.

Ben Schwartz, 36, is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director. He is well known for his role as Jean-Ralphio in the American comedy television series, Parks and Recreation. Schwartz has also played the voice of Rutabaga Rabitowitz on another popular television series, BoJack Horseman, and the voice of Leo on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. No stranger to comedy and voice acting as cartoon characters, Schwartz is believed to be the best choice to voice Sonic and his “gotta go fast” attitude.

Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz being chosen sets the idea that Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog will have an all-star cast to bring Sonic onto the big screen. For now, no other names have been dropped for the cast besides The Verge also saying James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will be featured. Variety states that the film, expected to release in November 2019, will be both live action and computer graphics (CG).

Oscar-nominated director Jeff Fowler will be helming the movie. He is known for his visual effects work in the 2009 movie Where the Wild Things Are. Only two films are listed on IMDB under Fowler’s directing experience, one being the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog. The other film Fowler has directed is the short animated film, Gopher Broke from 2004. Fowler will also be producing Sonic the Hedgehog.

Set for a holiday season release on November 15, 2019, Sonic the Hedgehog has actually been in the works at Sony; however, due to the studio letting its film rights lapse, Paramount picked up the Sonic project in October.

The original Sonic game was launched by Sega in 1991 and has since sold more than 360 million copies to date. Those copies include both packages and digital games for various consoles, tablets, and mobile apps.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the franchise, a hedgehog named Sonic stars in the games and cartoons, set out on a quest to defeat Doctor Robotnik. Dr. Robotnik is a scientist who had imprisoned animals and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds in the original game series.

