Josh Duhamel Shows Off Incredible Abs As He Enjoys Vacation With Son In Latest Instagram Picture

Holy abs!

Yesterday, Josh Duhamel shared a rare shirtless photo with his 2 million plus Instagram followers and it was nothing short of spectacular. In the caption of the photo, Duhamel explains to fans that he is hanging out with his sisters at a lake house though he did not disclose the exact location of his vacation.

Josh appears front and center in the image, sporting a pair of deep red swim shorts. The actor’s six pack is fully on display and he’s all smiles for the camera. He holds one of his nieces on his shoulders and it looks like he just enjoyed a dip in the lake as his hair is soaking wet. Duhamel, along with his two sisters, stand in lake water that hits just above their knees. One sister is sporting a bikini top and red shorts while his other sister dons a blue colored suit.

Axl, the son of Josh and his ex-wife, Fergie, sits on top of one of his cousin’s shoulders while sporting a long-sleeved swim shirt and a blue life vest. A few other children also appear in the photo and one can only assume that they’re Josh’s nieces and nephews.

Within less than a day of posting, Josh’s photo has already earned a ton of attention from his millions of followers with more than 130,000 likes in addition to 740 plus comments. Many commented on the fact that Duhamel seems to be such a great father while countless others couldn’t help but gush about his incredibly toned body.

“I love you and your heart. You are a great man,” one wrote.

“There is nothing better then seeing you wet and half naked in a bathing suit. There should be Mandatory bathing suit posts every day,” another fan joked.

“Nothing better than being with your family,” one more chimed in.

Just a few weeks ago, the Inquisitr reported that Josh and Eiza Gonzalez, his girlfriend of only a few months, called it quits. A source close to the pair confirmed their split, claiming that the couple’s current work schedules caused the rift in their relationship. The couple didn’t make their relationship public until June but were “quietly” dating for months before revealing their relationship to the world.

Over the 4th of July, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA Gonzalez’s native country of Mexico but obviously, things went downhill from there with the couple calling it quits just weeks later.

Josh and his ex-wife, Fergie, announced their split in September of 2017.