NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Says He Can ‘See Why LeBron Left’ Cleveland, Later Apologizes For Insulting City

According to 'Bleacher Report,' Thomas made some NSFW comments about Cleveland in an Instagram video, seconds after he talked positively about his time with other NBA teams.

As he was coming off a career season for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers fans had high hopes for point guard Isaiah Thomas. Unfortunately, Thomas battled injuries for most of the 2017-18 season, and after a brief stopover with the Los Angeles Lakers, he signed with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent earlier this summer. With his rough 2017-18 campaign over, Thomas appeared to have little love lost for Cleveland in a recent social media post, though he quickly apologized for his comments about the city and its NBA team, according to a new report.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday and tweeted by Bleacher Report, Thomas shared his thoughts on his time with the different teams he’s played for in his NBA career, saying that he had “love” for the Sacramento Kings, the Celtics, and the Lakers and that the Phoenix Suns were “cool” to play for. He then turned his attention to Cleveland, as he used vulgar language to refer to the city, adding that he understands why LeBron James left the Cavaliers for the second time in his career.

“Cleveland was a s**thole. I see why ‘Bron left. Again.”

Hours after posting the video, Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to apologize for his remarks and clarified that he was merely “playing around” and that he is appreciative of the people who supported him during his brief stint with the Cavaliers.

“I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that, I clarified what I said… All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland.”

Isaiah Thomas apologized Saturday night for a video he posted to his social media, calling the city of Cleveland "a s—h—." https://t.co/hPk0JZhPKu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2018

Despite also coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers following a midseason trade in February, Thomas has been more complimentary about the Lakers and their players in recent interviews. As noted by the Inquisitr, Thomas described his former teammate, incoming second-year forward Kyle Kuzma, as a “very underrated guy” who could become a bona fide star in the NBA through his strong work ethic.

After averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Celtics in 2016-17, Isaiah Thomas saw action in just 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as his numbers dropped to 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per game, with his shooting percentage falling dramatically from 46.3 percent to 36.1 percent. He posted slightly better numbers in 17 games with the Lakers but chose to sign with the Denver Nuggets last month, where he is expected to add a veteran presence to a backcourt led by youngsters Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.