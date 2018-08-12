John Mayer’s House Robbed, $100,000 Worth Of Valuables Stolen

Burglars broke into singer John Mayer’s house and stole plenty of his possessions.

According to a report from Radar Online, the thieves pilfered at least $100,000 and possibly even $200,000 worth of valuable items from the “New Light” singer’s Beverly Hills home when they broke into it during the middle of the morning on Friday.

Unfortunately, the robbers even took some of Mayer’s music equipment from the abode. The singer also had an extensive watch collection, and the thieves stole some of his expensive watches as well. Although he has security, the robbers were able to break into the home via a bathroom window. Nobody was home during the robbery, but a security guard later noticed the broken window and reported the break-in.

A People report mentions that Mayer only recently purchased his home. In May, the singer bought the house from Maroon Five’s Adam Levine for $13.5 million. In the transaction, Levine made a tidy sum after purchasing the 7,100 home built in 1940 for $4.83 million in 2012. The Maroon Five frontman renovated the house, which boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, great room, media room, den, and a gym. Plus, a two-story garage, a pool, and a tennis pool.

John Mayer's New L.A. Home Burglarized, 3 Months After Buying It from Adam Levine: Report https://t.co/z8ejF4UGez — People (@people) August 11, 2018

Mayer actually lived out of a hotel for some time before choosing to buy another house. In March 2017 the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer said, “I want to say, ‘We’ll take it.’ I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life. I’ve inherited a younger man’s reputation. You can even break ‘bad boy’ into good bad boy and bad bad boy — I somehow managed to become a bad version of a bad boy.”

It appears as if Mayer has a difficult time even finding a date in Hollywood because his exes including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry may have blackballed him. Podcast host Rob Shuter revealed that the singer doesn’t treat his partners very well. According to Shuter’s source, “John treated Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, even Taylor Swift terribly. In Hollywood, everyone knows to stay away from him. He’s a great musician, but a terrible boyfriend.”

Despite his bad boy reputation, Mayer makes beautiful music, and he’s accumulated plenty of wealth, and he owns a fabulous house. Somehow, though, he’s going to have to figure out a way to step up the security in order to stop would-be thieves from robbing him in the future.