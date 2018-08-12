Lindsay Lohan Issues Apology Following Controversial Me Too Comments: ‘I’m Sorry For Any Pain I Caused’

The actress faced public backlash following her distasteful comments regarding the women who have come forward since the Me Too movement began.

Lindsay Lohan received public-wide backlash following her controversial and distasteful comments concerning the Me Too movement and has now issued a statement of apology for “any pain I may have caused,” per People.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during a U.K. interview with The Times, Lohan, 32, lashed out against women who seek justice by finally having the courage to come forward with their stories of sexual abuse years after the fact instead of going directly to the authorities when the incident occurred. She referred to them as being “weak” and claimed that by waiting so long, the victims who have come forward since the movement began in October 2017, only did so to get “attention.”

Following widespread criticism for what many deemed to be disrespectful comments, Lohan is now changing her tune and is apologizing “for any hurt and distress ” as well as “any pain I may have caused” as it was “never my intent.”

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times. The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for 'Any Hurt and Distress Caused by' #MeToo Comments https://t.co/oWf1jNKTRp — People (@people) August 12, 2018

The Freaky Friday actress ended her apologetic statement by letting the public know that she does support the Me Too movement and she feels “very strongly” about it.

“I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”

Lohan, who is currently in the midst of filming her new reality MTV series, Lohan Beach Club, was one of the very few people in 2017 who defended the now disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein when countless Hollywood actresses such as Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, Ashley Judd, and Angelina Jolie came forward accusing Weinstein of sexual assault, unwanted sexual advances, and even rape.

At the time, the Mean Girls actress stated in an Instagram story post that she didn’t think it was “right” that Weinstein had to endure all the accusations and felt bad for him. Furthermore, she called out Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, urging her to “take a stand” by Weinstein’s side in a declaration of support for her husband. However, as many are now aware, Chapman immediately filed for divorce from Weinstein once the allegations were brought to light.