Victoria Beckham Poses For Sexy Snap Wearing Leopard Print & Sunglasses On Instagram

Representing her brands, the Spice Girl turned fashionista is a hit on social media.

Taking a time-out from her busy schedule acting as a representative for her eponymous brand of fashion clothing and accessories in addition to her duties as mother to four lovely children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper — former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham posted a stylish snap on Instagram earlier today to support her husband.

In a coquettish and angular bit of body language, the former pop starlet coolly observes the camera, her eyes hidden by Victoria Beckham Eyewear “Square Cat” sunglasses in an almost completely opaque jet black hue. The frames are bold and bear sharp lines, something almost inspired from the decade of excess in the 1980s. This out-sized accessory is complimented in full by the striking leopard print jacket hugging Beckham’s toned torso, the sharp lines of the garment accentuating the mother-of-four’s remarkably fit body. The jacket also belongs to the Beckham fashion line and bears huge lapels that call to mind a traditional English pea coat, complete with a double-breasted aesthetic. The leopard print coat seems to also come with a thin black neck warmer that can be optionally deployed, the collar rising to frame Beckham’s delicate neck.

The entire photograph is overexposed, almost bringing the high-fashion, high-contrast couture magazine look into play — something truly vintage. This aesthetic is reinforced by the choice of background coming in the form of a mixed marble, at once displaying earth-tones in tan, brown, and slate shot through with veins of beautifully pure white.

The photograph and promotion resonated with followers of Beckham’s Instagram account, with over 10,000 users liking the post in less than half an hour.

Victoria Beckham, nee Victoria Adams, rose to fame under the auspices of 1990s pop group sensation The Spice Girls. Adopting the moniker of Posh Spice — joined in the girl’s only group by Sporty Spice (Melanie Chisholm), Baby Spice (Emma Lee Bunton), Scary Spice (Melanie Brown), and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) — Victoria Beckham quickly became a prominent household name. The group was one of the most popular musical acts of the decade, joined at the top of the charts by fellow pop artists The Backstreet Boys, N*Sync, 98 Degrees, and Aqua.

Following her marriage to world-renowned footballer — that’s soccer player for North American readers — David Beckham just prior to the turn of the millennium, the former Posh Spice’s profile grew even greater along with her net worth and branding potential. As a power couple, the Beckham’s are worth somewhere in the vicinity of a billion British pounds according to The Mirror.