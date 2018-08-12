‘Big Brother 20’ Week 7 Spoilers: Two Nominees Placed On The Block

HOH Haleigh Brother has named her nominees for eviction.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 7 of Big Brother Season 20 is in full swing, and the newest Head of Household has placed their nominees on the block for eviction this Thursday. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Haleigh Broucher nabbed this week’s HOH and was considering several houseguests for the block. Right after her HOH win, Haleigh began having one-on-ones with all the houseguests as the nomination ceremony followed the next morning.

Her initial targets were Angela Rummans, the previous week’s HOH, and Kaycee Clark, the floater of Season 20. Haleigh ended up staying true to her guns and threw both women on the block at the official nomination ceremony, according to BB live feeds Twitter account, BB_Updates. Her nominations didn’t come as much of a surprise to the houseguests as the BB house has been divided into two groups since the first week. Haleigh, a member of “The Hive,” opted to put up two members of “Level 6” which is now down to just four alliance members.

Despite putting up the two women, Haleigh’s true target is still Tyler Crispen. Last week Haleigh won the first Hacker Competition and removed Scottie Salton from the block and replaced him with Tyler in an effort to get the mastermind out of the game. Haleigh was the first houseguest to question Tyler and see into his very manipulative game and tried to take him out anonymously. Tyler was inevitably removed from the block by HOH Angela when she won the Power of Veto Competition.

The Week 7 nominees for eviction: Angela and Kaycee. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Some of the “Level 6” alliance believed Haleigh would nominate Sam Bledsoe after the former HOH humiliated Haleigh several weeks back by putting her on the block next to Kaitlyn Herman. Sam’s reasoning behind nominating the women was because she did not care for the way they conducted themselves in the house around the male players and said their game moves were the opposite of female empowerment.

Haleigh did consider nominating Sam, but the welder has been very vocal in the last two weeks about not wanting to play the game anymore and has even considered self-evicting herself, thus not making her a game threat to Haleigh or her alliance.

The nomination ceremony will air Sunday night, with the second Hacker Competition of the game to follow. Every player is eligible to become the hacker and will once again have the power to remove someone from the block, pick one person to play in the Veto Competition, and nullify a vote at Thursday’s eviction. Haleigh can win the Hacker Competition again but will have to cross her fingers that Tyler will not win it or her backdoor plan could be nothing but a dream.

Big Brother airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST, and Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST.