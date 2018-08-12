Hilaria Baldwin Shares Workout Tips That Fueled Rapid Weight Loss

'I have learned to become present to the act of eating and don’t eat more than is good for my body.'

Hilaria Baldwin, the gorgeous wife of actor Alec Baldwin, shared some workout tips on Instagram while spotlighting her rapid post-baby weight loss.

Judging by her sleek physique, it appears Hilaria has lost all her baby weight since giving birth to her fourth child in May 2018.

In one video clip, Hilaria shows her 371,000 Instagram followers how to do bicep and tricep workouts using five-pound weights.

The lifelong fitness fanatic and yoga teacher filmed the impromptu exercise class in her bathroom and looked slim and beautiful in a pink bikini top and overalls.

Light Weights, High Reps

Hilaria is apparently a proponent of using light weights and high repetitions to tone her arm muscles. Fitness experts are divided on whether using heavy weights or light weights is better for promoting weight loss and improving muscle tone.

The general consensus is that lifting heavy weights with fewer reps is better for building muscle mass while lifting lighter weights at high repetitions is better for toning. The truth is, they’re both great and serve different functions.

“When you lift lighter weights for more reps, you are still getting stronger, just in a different way,” Greatist reported. “You’re developing ‘muscular endurance,’ or your ability to exert a certain amount of effort before you fatigue.”

In another workout clip, Baldwin tones her glutes and thighs by doing leg lifts in front of her bathroom mirror.

In this video excerpt, Hilaria does modified push-ups against her bathroom sink. This exercise tones the biceps and triceps.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hilaria had regained her super-fit bikini body in record time, thanks to a healthy diet and regular workouts.

Baldwin, who chronicled her pregnancies on Instagram, said her weight-loss secrets were a mostly vegan diet and daily exercise that included walking, light weight training, calisthenics, and yoga.

Hilaria said she lost weight so quickly because she didn’t overeat during her pregnancies and stayed active throughout them all.

“Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram.

Baldwin said she does not starve herself but never overeats.

“I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most, and don’t eat more than is good for my body,” she said.

Most people think just because Baldwin is a yoga teacher that she’s always motivated to exercise, but she said that’s not true. Like everyone else, she said she has her share of “lazy” days.

“Showing up is the most difficult challenge,” Hilaria said. “I had to drag myself out and do even a little…The body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength.”