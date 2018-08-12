Ariel Winter Rocks Skintight Leotard And Knee-High Boots

Ariel treated her followers to a seductive picture on her Instagram story.

As her 3.9 million Instagram and 660,000 Twitter followers know all too well, Ariel Winter knows her way around a camera and a seductive ensemble. According to Hollywood Life, her latest ensemble currently featured on her Instagram story “might be her best yet.”

The 20-year-old Modern Family star was dressed to seduce in a black leotard and matching knee-high boots. Low-cut and plunging, the leotard gave Ariel’s followers a teasing glimpse of her perky bust. Winter paired her black ensemble with fierce make-up including winged eyeliner, peach lip color, pink eyeliner, and a little contour.

The actress opted to pull her gorgeous dark locks up into a high ponytail, similar to what many refer to as Ariana Grande’s signature look.

Captioned as “Saturday Work,” the photo was first posted on the Instagram story of Composure Magazine before being posted on Ariel’s own page about two hours later. Ariel also posted an up-close behind-the-scenes photo from the photo shoot on her Instagram and Twitter.

She captioned the picture, “#bts of a new cover shoot today,” and chased it with a devil face emoticon.

It didn’t take long for Ariel’s Instagram followers to flood her black-and-white picture with praising feedback. “And here comes the prettiest of all,” one user commented. Many others left single word messages such as “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “wow.” The unanimous vibe from the comments section was Ariel looked as fabulous as ever in her behind-the-scenes picture.

Hollywood Life notes the actress appeared to be flying solo during the photo shoot. The media outlet noted while it isn’t too surprising to see Ariel doing a photo shoot by herself, you usually spot her boyfriend Levi Meaden in the background of the picture somewhere as the two have been inseparable.

Just a few weeks ago on July 23, Ariel was photographed unable to keep her paws off Levi during their dinner date in the Beverly Hills.

As those who follow Ariel on social media know, she’s been taking lots of frequent trips to the gym to maintain her rocking figuring. Daily Mail notes her constant trips to the gym appear to be paying off with the way she flaunted her assets during the photo shoot.

Proud of her body, Ariel has never been shy about rocking a bikini on social media. Her confidence and saucy pictures, however, come equipped with their own fair share of criticism as Winter recently clapped back at a troll for taking a dig at one of her latest bikini pictures.

spicy mami hot tamale ???????? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 22, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

“So I can’t be proud of my body AND be seen as something other than a ‘piece of a**?’ I have to pick one?” she questioned.