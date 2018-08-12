Paris Jackson Absolutely Slays On Stage, Proves She Inherited Dad’s Awesome Singing Skills

Grandmother Katherine, who attended the event, is reported to have really liked Paris's show.

Paris Jackson proved she is carrying on the Jackson legacy by stepping out recently in a second live performance with her new band, the Soundflowers. Paris, the 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, sang to the crowd at the Canyon Sessions cancer fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday. Also in attendance was an extremely important guest of honor, her grandma, Katherine Jackson.

Paris Jackson seemed to be thoroughly pleased about Katherine Jackson making it to the event, and she even wrote a sweet post about it on her Instagram account.

“I can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. and she actually liked it!?!!! I love you so much grandma. I’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause,” Paris wrote.

The image shared on Paris Jackson’s Instagram account showed a smiling wheelchair-bound Katherine Jackson who seemed to be genuinely soaking up and loving the performance her grandchild and the Soundflowers were putting on. The photos also show Paris posing and holding Katherine’s hand and kissing her on the cheek.

One thing that made it such a milestone for the Jackson family matriarch going to the concert, according to TMZ, was that Katherine has been mainly staying out of the public eye for a few years. Katherine Jackson raised her granddaughter, Paris, and her brothers Prince and Blanket after the King of Pop’s death. Katherine said that she was currently living with one of her kids, and that “she had not seen her grandchildren in ages.”

Even though Katherine Jackson said that she hadn’t seen her grandkids in a while, the loving pics Paris posted of her and Katherine to social media show that the two Jacksons have seemingly reconnected.

Per Us Magazine, Paris told Rolling Stone in an in-depth interview, that, out of all her siblings, she knew her famous father the best. Paris was 11-years-old when Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 after an overdose of propofol and benzodiazepine. She additionally told Rolling Stone that she has 50 tattoos and that nine of them are devoted to her dad.

Other appearances at the Canyon Sessions cancer fundraiser included those by Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross, Macy Gray and Austin Brown. The tickets to Saturday’s event were $50, and over $20,000 was raised that can be used for cancer research.

Paris Jackson is a singer and songwriter for the Soundflowers, and her fans say that she has a lovely singing voice. TMZ wrote that “she sounds a like like Joni Mitchell… and that’s high praise.”