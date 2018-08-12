‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of August 13: Bill Roasts Katie’s Thorne, Brooke’s Nightmare [Video]

New B&B spoilers show Taylor cannot believe that Steffy has to watch Liam and Hope get married.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 13 reveal some not-to-be-missed episodes this week. Entitled “Summer Lovin'”, the Bold and the Beautiful preview spoiler video shows some really interesting situations between characters who are not usually paired. For one, Bill (Don Diamont) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) who have hardly said a word to each other since Liam’s (Scott Clifton) paternity was established will nearly come to blows, while both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) cannot believe what their daughters tell them.

The preview clip opens with Thorne leaning in for a raunchy kiss from his new love, Katie (Heather Tom). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie is in the mood for fun and games and asks her new lover a pointed question.

“So how rowdy do you wanna get tonight?”

These two better enjoy their time alone as the Inquisitr reports that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will soon put a damper on the flames when he asks his ex if she has gotten Bill’s approval yet. However, the preview clip cuts to Bill who is obviously fuming. He asks Katie about her choice of a boyfriend.

“That is what you’re dating?”

However, Thorne won’t take Bill’s insults lying down. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that these two will thrash it out. Thorne will tell Bill that he is not a good father and that Katie deserves better.

“She deserves better.”

But anyone who knows Dollar Bill knows that he is the king of clap backs and he will call Thorne “Forrester Lite!” B&B spoilers reveal that he doesn’t think much of a Forrester being around Will, and he will tell Katie as much.

“You?”

In the meantime, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will turn to her mother. Although she has told the world that she is done with Liam (Scott Clifton) and is portraying herself as a strong woman, it seems as if Steffy still has her insecurities.

Steffy delivers news to Hope and Liam that will affect all of their futures. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/drDMrIiKiV #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TyRlacup6J — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 10, 2018

“She invited me to her wedding.”

She will tell Taylor that Hope (Annika Noelle) invited her to her wedding, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will invite her mother as her plus one. This would make sense if one considers that she may not completely be over Liam, and might need her mother in her corner.

“You’re just supposed to watch as she steals your husband?”

Finally, it seems as if Hope tells her mother that Steffy and Taylor are coming to her wedding. B&B fans know that Brooke and Taylor cannot stand each other.

“What? No!” “That is a recipe for disaster.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke and Taylor will arrange to meet and that Steffy will call Ridge to know that these two ladies are about to come face-to-face. B&B airs weekdays on CBS.