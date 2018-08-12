Amateur Historian Finds An Ornate 1,800-Year-Old 24-Karat Gold Ring From Ancient Rome

The gold ring was fashioned with black onyx, over which was overlaid a scene depicting two horses being driven by the Roman god of victory.

An amateur historian and archaeologist has stumbled upon the find of a lifetime after discovering a dazzlingly beautiful 1,800-year-old ring which was once worn in ancient Rome.

It is believed that the ring is comprised of 24-karat gold and the artist that designed the ring fashioned the surface of it with black onyx, over which was overlaid a scene that depicts two horses being heroically driven by their master, who was the Roman god of victory, as Live Science has reported.

Jason Massey, the archaeologist who discovered this ring, is one of the many members of a group who are known as Detecting for Veterans. The 1,800-year-old Roman ring was found while a survey was being conducted on July 29 in Crewkerne, England.

The ring has weighed in at 1.7 ounces and even though a proper analysis has not been conducted of it yet, the British Museum has tentatively concluded that it was almost certainly made sometime between the years 200 and 300 AD.

It has been reported that when Massey first spotted the ring he actually thought it might be a gold coin at first glance, which makes sense considering the fact that it was discovered among 60 Roman coins that were scattered throughout the field where the Roman ring was found.

Amateur Archaeologist Discovers 1,800-Year-Old Golden Ring from Rome https://t.co/bUC9KJt8Z1 pic.twitter.com/txjWFvX273 — Live Science (@LiveScience) August 6, 2018

As indicated by the hoard of gold coins and the 1,800-year-old Roman ring that was discovered in the field, Massey explained it is very likely a “very high-status Roman villa” was once perched on the site. Even though there have been numerous figures attached to the ring, archaeologists like Massey are much more concerned about the villa that may have once stood here and the previous owner of the precious ring.

“There’s a load of figures floating about for the value of the ring, but we’re interested in the villa, who’s lived there and where they’ve come from and who the person was that wore this ring.”

Finds liaison officer Ciorstaidh Hayward-Trevarthen has noted that “there are a couple of gold rings of that sort of date from Somerset, but they’re not common,” which only adds to the allure of the ring. She further explained that because the ring was indeed gold that this was surely “an indication that the owner is fairly wealthy.”

While this is certainly not the first ring that an amateur historian and archaeologist has discovered, it is nevertheless a priceless little piece of history from life as it was lived 1,800 years ago in ancient Roman times.