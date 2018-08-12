Lani Blair’s Bikini Body Rules Instagram As Tristan Thompson Kisses Khloe Kardashian

The brunette bombshell who attracted Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend has enviable curves.

Model Lani Blair, the Latina beauty who briefly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, showcased her eye-popping bikini body on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Khloe danced it up this weekend at a Los Angeles nightclub, where she filmed Tristan affectionately kissing her on the forehead as the two canoodled on the dance floor.

In one sexy Instagram selfie, Lani spotlighted her tiny waist in a flirty watermelon-themed bikini that accentuated her sultry good looks.

In another photo, the brunette bombshell from the Bronx sizzled in a body-hugging workout outfit as she posed inside a car.

Lani And Tristan Were Spotted At NYC Hotel

Lani first shot to fame in April 2018 after she was photographed with NBA star Tristan Thompson at a New York City hotel, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Witnesses reportedly saw the couple partying into the wee hours of the night for several days in a row and saw Blair leaving Tristan’s hotel in the morning. At the time, Khloe was pregnant and back home in Los Angeles.

Despite the intense public curiosity about her — undoubtedly fueled by her striking beauty — Lani has kept a fairly low profile.

Unlike other celebrity mistresses, Blair has not granted interviews to tabloids, who no doubt would pay handsomely for details of her tryst with Tristan.

Lani sizzles behind the steering wheel in exercise clothes.

Some Khloe fans have blasted Lani Blair as a home wrecker on social media, but most of her 445,000 Instagram followers merely gush over her good looks.

One fan remarked, “You are gorgeous.” Another cooed, “So beautiful and sexy.”

Lani Blair’s bikini body is on fleek.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has apparently forgiven Tristan for his numerous alleged affairs. On August 11, Khloe posted a Snapchat video of herself with Tristan at a nightclub. They look happy as Tristan plants a warm kiss on his girlfriend.

Khloe Lost 33 Pounds In Three Months

Since giving birth to their daughter True in April 2018, Khloe has spent most of her time taking care of True and working out to lose the baby weight.

Khloe recently revealed that she has lost 33 pounds in three months with diet and exercise, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Tristan was unable to attend Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party last week in Los Angeles because he was at a charity event in Toronto honoring his younger brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

As the Inquisitr reported, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, and Kendall all turned out for Kylie’s birthday bash.

Kim Kardashian stunned in a hot-pink mini-dress that spotlighted her recent weight loss. The 5-foot-2 Kim, who tipped the scales at almost 200 pounds during her pregnancies, said she now weighs 119 pounds.