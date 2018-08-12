Ivanka Trump Speaks Out Against White Nationalist Rallies, Twitter Blasts Back

Ivanka Trump's Twitter feed is blowing up.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump’s official Twitter page is blowing up. What seems like an effort to show support for those impacted by last year’s violence in Charlottesville appears to have gone terribly wrong.

In a mini, three-tweet thread, Ivanka called last year’s rally in Charlottesville “an ugly display of hatred, racism, bigotry & violence,” argued that there is “no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism” in the United States, and concluded that Americans should “lift one another up,” and try and “strengthen” their communities.

Perhaps these comments would not have faced criticism, had they not been made by a woman whose father repeatedly refused to denounce white supremacist violence, going back and forth between condemning it, and excusing it, while never explicitly and openly denouncing it.

In what may someday be characterized as one of the defining moments of his presidency, Donald Trump infamously blamed both sides for the violence which resulted in the death of one protester and injuries to dozens of others. As the New York Times reported, during a combative exchange with reporters at Trump Tower, the POTUS said the following.

“I think there is blame on both sides. You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

Donald Trump, as the NYT put it, has made it clear that he does not accept criticism of his response to Charlottesville violence.

With the above taken into consideration, the fact that Ivanka’s most recent tweets continue to receive hundreds of critical responses hardly comes as a surprise. Even some celebrities have responded to Ivanka’s tweets, with actress Mia Farrow arguing that Donald Trump’s comments about the KKK were among the ugliest displays of racism that day.

Ivanka, among the ugly displays of that day, was your father calling nazis & KKK “very fine people”. Addressing “hatred, racism, biggotry & violence” begins at home- in this case, the Trump White House — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 12, 2018

In agreement with Mia Farrow, other Twitter users pointed out that Ivanka does not have the moral high ground to express condemnation for white supremacy, given her father’s evident reluctance to disavow white nationalism.

I agree. However your father has a long history of racism and has actively courted the racist vote. While you support his behavior you don’t get to take the moral high ground: https://t.co/OMx2sJeMx6 — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) August 12, 2018

Hundreds of Twitter users did not hesitate to point out the contradictory nature of Ivanka’s Twitter comments, describing them as “fake empathy.”

Actions speak louder than words & the actions of you and your family are in direct contradiction to everything you have said here. People see you for what you are. Your name & your brand are done! No amount of fake platitudes, fake empathy or fake compassion will change that! — Craig Sangster (@CraigSangster2) August 12, 2018

Yesterday, as the Inquisitr reported, president Donald Trump made a similar comment, claiming that he “condemns” all types of racism, and arguing that America needs to “come together as a nation.” The president’s recent tweets, however, seem to remain in the shadow of what he said before.