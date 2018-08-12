Bikers For Trump Says It’s Too Expensive To Make Their Pro-Trump Shirts In U.S., So They Go To Haiti

Bikers For Trump may claim to agree with the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan but they’re still getting their t-shirts made overseas. The motorcycle club’s president, Chris Cox, told The New York Times that they import their t-shirts from Haiti because American manufacturers “gouge” them on prices.

“If I get a T-shirt made in the USA, it’s going to cost about $8 more,” Cox said. “I looked far and wide to try to get a shirt made in America, it’s just they get you, they gouge you.”

Newsweek reports that Cox has come out against Harley Davidson for choosing to produce their motorcycles outside of the U.S. in response to Trump’s current tariff war with the European Union. The company said that the tariffs would mean that their production costs will increase to more than $2,000 per bike.

Harley Davidson’s choice to take manufacturing overseas has carved a rift through the biker community. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some bikers have chosen to boycott the iconic American motorcycle company. One biker told the New York Times that he will not buy another Harley Davidson again because it used to represent something that was “American Made.”

But Bikers For Trump doesn’t hold the same standard for their Trump-supporting T-shirts, even after the president reportedly called Haiti a “sh**hole country.”

President @realDonaldTrump arrives to greet cheering members of Bikers for Trump and supporters on Saturday at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. pic.twitter.com/Qf9cfDuDCq — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 12, 2018

In January, The Washington Post reported that Trump made the comment during a bipartisan immigration meeting with senators about DACA.

“Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?” the president asked, according to the Post, who spoke to senators who had attended the meeting. It wasn’t just Haiti that he was referring to. The Post claims that the president was speaking about Haiti, El Salvador and countries in Africa.

As The Guardian reported at the time, Trump used his Twitter account to deny that he said it.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” he tweeted. “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for Daca!”

Trump then specifically tweeted that he did not say anything derogatory about Haiti, The Guardian reports.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”

But one senator who was at the meeting maintained that Trump made the “s**thole country” comment. Democratic senator Chris Durbin said that Trump said many things which were “hate-filled, vile and racist.”

“He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly,” Durbin added.

But the country is obviously good enough for Bikers For Trump to get their t-shirts manufactured there, at a much cheaper price that they can in the United States.