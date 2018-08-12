iPhone X: Apple’s 2018 Flagship Might Easily Outdo Galaxy Note 9 With New A12 Processor, Per ‘Tom’s Guide’

The current iPhone X, which has been out for almost a year, outperformed Samsung's new Galaxy Note 9 in a recent benchmark test run by the tech blog.

With the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the iPhone X is now expected to take center stage as the most talked about unannounced device of the moment, as consumers and tech analysts alike speculate on how Apple will help its upcoming flagship stand out against the newly unveiled phablet from South Korea. While many reports have pointed to certain rumored features, a newer one suggests that the iPhone X might trump the Galaxy Note 9 in a more fundamental, general area — benchmark performance.

According to a report from Tom’s Guide, the new iPhone X appears to have won the “processor battle” ahead of its yet-unannounced launch date, as the existing model’s A11 Bionic processor outdid the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the publication’s Geekbench 4 tests. With a score of 10,357, the iPhone X was easily the top smartphone in the benchmark tests, while the Galaxy Note 9 finished third with a score of 8,876, right behind the second-place OnePlus 6, which scored 9,088 points. Also included in the tests were Samsung’s erstwhile flagships, the Galaxy S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note 8, which scored 8,295 and 6,564 points respectively, and the Google Pixel 2 XL, which brought up the rear with a score of 6,282.

While the catch with the above benchmark tests was the fact that Tom’s Guide used the current model iPhone X and not the unreleased 2018 version, the tech blog predicted that the upcoming model, which is expected to feature an all-new A12 processor, might have no problem beating Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, given how a nearly year-old model outperformed the all-new phablet in testing, and how Apple’s in-house approach to designing chipsets has consistently given the company a “big advantage.”

Galaxy Note9 benchmark results poorer than iPhone X https://t.co/Ar39onnPjS — Pocketnow (@Pocketnow) August 10, 2018

Although Tom’s Guide posted numbers that suggest the iPhone X’s 2018 version might further dominate the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in terms of benchmark scores, tech websites have often cautioned that processor tests do not tell the “full story” when it comes to determining a phone’s performance.

Earlier this week, Android Pit warned that comparing the processors of electronic gadgets is an “increasingly difficult” process, as smartphones become more complex with each passing iteration. The publication said that consumers need to keep other variables in mind, such as the number of, or the intensity of apps that are open at any given time, and the possibility that benchmarks can be edited or doctored to make a certain device look better or worse than the competition.

Regardless whether the 2018 model of the iPhone X will ace benchmark tests with its A12 processor or not, it might not be much longer before Apple unveils its two newest flagships, along with a rumored LCD version aimed at the midrange phone market. According to MacRumors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects all three iPhones to be unveiled and released sometime in September, though Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty also predicted the cheaper 6.1-inch version to get released a month later than the two flagships due to supply issues for certain components.