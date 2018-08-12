Sexiest Instagram Posts Of Bollywood Actress Parineeti Chopra, Star Of Upcoming Film ‘Jabariya Jodi’

At only 29 years of age, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has taken a long strange trip to get where she is in the film industry. Many people forget that before she was being cast alongside actors such as Sidharth Malhotra for her latest projet, Jabariya Jodi, which just began filming for Yash Raj Films, she was working in their front office as an executive. It wasn’t until she was tasked with promoting Band Baaja Baaraat that she realized she wanted to be an actress, breaking through in the 2011 hit Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Over the next several years, Chopra had mixed results in films. On one hand, she won a Filmfare and National Film Award, but then she appeared in a few duds which may have contributed to her to choice to take a three-year sabbatical from films in which she modeled, worked as a brand ambassador, and entertained through other venues. In 2017, she returned to doing films in Meri Pyaari Bindu and the blockbuster Golmaal Again, which broke several box office records and cemented her as a bankable leading lady.

Currently, according to IMDB, Chopra has two films in pre-production, one announced project, Namaste England, which has just wrapped up filming, and Jabariya Jodi which has just begun. All told, 2018 is a very busy year for the University of Manchester graduate, who has also been spending a lot of time keeping her Instagram feed filled with fun and sexy pictures for her 14.5 million followers.

In her current film, Jabariya Jodi, writer Sanjeev K Jha is exploring the culture surrounding forced marriages and how they impact everyone involved in them. He explained his script to the Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

“We always knew such forced marriages happen, but we didn’t know the magnitude of it. I was surprised to see the official data that said that more kidnappings happened in Bihar for the purpose of forced marriage than ransom. It was an eye-opener. It’s hard to believe that such bizarre practices happen in our vicinity even now.”

In between wrapping filming on one project and jumping into another, Chopra made time to take part in a fashion show in Delhi with Arjun Kapoor, whom she has been good friends with since working together on Ishaqzaade, according to the Hindustan Times. During an interview with the paper, Kapoor had some kind words for his co-star and friend.

“As an actor, Parineeti brings the best out of me because I feel that if you are honest with your co-actor, then automatically, you deliver good results.”

In a recent interview hosted by NDTV, Chopra returned the kind words Kapoor lauded upon her saying that he was her favorite actor and that she hoped to continue working on more films with him. Given the success the pair has enjoyed at the box office along with a strong fan following of their combined efforts, it seems like a good bet they will be doing a lot more work together.