‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Don Diamont Dishes On Bill, ‘Still’, Justin, & The Lady He Will ‘Always Love’

Don Diamont thinks Bill will always love this lady.

Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont recently had an interview with Soap Opera Digest. The actor covered a lot of ground including the fact that the audience is very drawn to his character, despite the fact that he has wronged many people. When asked about what Dollar Bill’s redeeming qualities and why his character is so popular with the fans, Diamont offered a refreshing perspective. He felt that Bill really tries to do the right thing and sometimes you see his heart and his children. He also pointed out that his sense of humor shines through.

“I am just very fortunate in they also give me the freedom to say some of these things that pop into my head.”

B&B fans know that Bill has some of the best lines on the show, and it was surprising to learn that some of what he says comes from the actor himself. Recently, he’s had audiences in tears with his comments about Liam (Scott Clifton) and how he went back and forth from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to Hope (Annika Noelle). He called him a “walking ping pong ball” and a “windshield wiper.” The Inquisitr reports that Bill will now turn his attention to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and call him “Forrester Lite!”

Diamont talked about “Still” and how popular they are with fans. He rehashed how eight years ago it was really Steffy who went after Bill. He ended the relationship because Katie (Heather Tom) had had a heart attack, despite wanting to be with Steffy. In his personal opinion, the shift came about when Steffy hit her head in the bath and Liam rescued her. The actor feels that she then projected her feelings for Bill onto Liam.

“His feelings for her were very genuine back in the day, and maybe even more powerful now because Steffy is a grown woman at this point despite the age difference.”

The interviewer joked that Bill’s best relationship is actually with Justin (Aaron D. Spears). BB fans know that Bill’s henchman is ready to do anything for his boss, but lately, they have also had a few real conversations. Justin isn’t afraid of letting Bill know when he’s wrong. Diamont agreed and put a new spin on their friendship.

“I say it all the time. I say, ‘Justin’s Bill’s wife.'”

In an eye-opening revelation, Diamont talked about Bill’s relationship with Katie. He said that Katie was Bill’s first real love and that she opened him up.

“I think the Bill/Katie relationship was different and special… You know, Bill’s kind of about ownership. I think he also kind of feels a certain ownership of Katie, but yeah, he will, always, always love her.”

Does that mean that Katie and Bill’s relationship could be resurrected in the future? Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 13 indicate that Bill and Thorne will have an argument where Katie will need to intervene. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday to find out how the storyline plays out.