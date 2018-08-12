‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Hints That Fiancé Bryan Abasolo Will Wear The Pants In The Family

The ABC reality star has scrapped plans to wear a white tuxedo for her walk down the aisle.

Rachel Lindsay knows that marriage involves a lot of compromises, and she’s already getting a jump start on one of them. The Bachelor Nation beauty told E! News that although she originally planned to wear pants on her wedding day because she “wanted to feel powerful and sexy,” she has changed her mind.

The bride-to-be explained that her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, didn’t come right out and tell her he didn’t want her to wear pants, but she can tell he wants her to walk down the aisle dressed like a more traditional bride.

“Bryan, he says he doesn’t care, but I really think he does, he wants to see me in a dress and so we are going to compromise.”

The Bachelorette star is working with famed bridal designer Randi Rahm to create a gown inspired by actress Kaley Cuoco’s recent wedding day ensemble, which was designed by Reem Acra for the Big Bang Theory star’s wedding to Karl Cook.

“I thought that the dress was beautiful. It had this sheer, it had the beading, it had a cape. I thought it was gorgeous.”

But Lindsay’s word “compromise” could also mean that she’ll be pulling a Cuoco and changing into a pantsuit for her wedding reception. The Big Bang Theory star famously changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit for her wedding reception, so she had the best of both fashion worlds on her wedding day.

Rachel Lindsay has long hinted that she doesn’t intend to follow in the footsteps of original Bachelorette bride Trista Sutter with a traditional princess bride wedding gown. Shortly after her engagement to Abasolo played out on the ABC reality show, Lindsay told USA Today she has “never been the girl to have the dream wedding.”

“I can tell you my dream bachelorette party, but I cannot tell you my dream wedding,” Lindsay said last summer.

The trailblazing Bachelorette bride-to-be added that she didn’t plan to wear a wedding gown for her big day and had her sights set on a suit instead.

“I personally wouldn’t want to wear a dress,” Lindsay said. “I’d like to wear a white tuxedo.”

In June, Page Six reported that Rachel Lindsay was spotted at a dinner meeting with Randi Rahm at Fresco By Scotto in New York City. Rahm reportedly brought dress design ideas to the meeting with the former Bachelorette star. A source said Lindsay and the designer were overheard discussing details for a “winter wedding gown.”

“Randi showed her some sketches that would show off Rachel’s curves,” the source told Page Six.