Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Washboard Abs At 90s Skate Party, Fans Think She’s Aging In Reverse

The 45-year-old actress is earning plenty of praise for her amazing physique.

Gabrielle Union appears to be aging in reverse.

This weekend, the 45-year-old actress shared a picture from a “90s skate party” in which she dressed up in the style of the 1990s — and fans think Gabrielle herself looks 20 years younger. The actress had her washboard abs on display in a Wu Wear crop top and rocked a pair of green basketball shorts in the Instagram picture that’s getting viral attention.

“Forever young” one fan wrote, while others noted what amazing shape Gabrielle is still in after more than two decades in the spotlight.

This is not the first time a picture of Gabrielle Union’s amazing physique has gotten viral attention. Earlier this summer, she and husband Dwyane Wade went on vacation to Spain and Gabrielle shared a number of bikini-clad pictures from their trips to the beaches there.

Before hitting the beaches at Ibiza, Gabrielle and Dwyane had hit the South of France, with the Daily Mail publishing plenty of photos and noting how great Union looks at 45.

“Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appeared to still be completely besotted with one another as they put on a cozy display on Friday,” the report noted. “The couple posed for playful selfies while Gabrielle slung her arms around her husband’s neck in a show of affection, as they sunned themselves on a beach in the South of France.”

Gabrielle Union’s washboard abs don’t come easy. The actress shares plenty of pictures and videos of her workout routine, and Shape magazine noted that her regimen is a very intensive one. She shared details of the total body workout, which the magazine noted was a huge undertaking.

“Union hit up DBC Fitness in Miami where she went through a total-body circuit of strength and plyo exercises. She included modest captions on the clips like ‘mechanics aren’t quite there’ and ‘still trying to improve,’ but don’t be fooled—she looked like a bada** from start to finish. Keep reading to steal some of her moves. (And take note of her advice on confidence too.)”

The work seems to pay off for Gabrielle Union. Not only is she getting plenty of praise from fans for her incredible fitness and youthful looks, but the actress is still keeping a busy slate of projects. She just finished up a run on the television series Being Mary Jane and recently joined a new series called L.A.’s Finest that is slated to debut next year.