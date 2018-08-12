WWE ‘Raw’ Preview: ‘SummerSlam’ Go-Home Show Provides Triple Threat Title Match, Ronda Rousey, And More

In addition to the tag team championship match, Greensboro Coliseum announced an eight-man tag team main event, and Rousey will likely confront Alexa Bliss.

SummerSlam is one week away, and Monday’s Raw marks the go-home show for the pay-per-view. Raw comes to us this week from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, and as the Inquisitr reported, Renee Young will be filling in for Jonathan Coachman on commentary. Typically, the WWE provides a few surprises for their Raw go-home shows for major pay-per-views, and since SummerSlam is the company’s second biggest event of the year, a few surprises will likely occur. While fans will have to wait until Monday to see any surprises that the promotion may have in store for them, WWE.com did reveal one match that they have booked for Raw, as well as a few teases for some storylines.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas will defend their titles against The Deleters of Worlds (Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt) and The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) in a triple threat tag team match. In what has come as a surprise for many fans, The B-Team has been given a big push over the last couple of months, and it will be interesting to see if their successful run continues. Thus far, these teams are not booked in a match at SummerSlam, though that will likely change on Raw.

Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss

One week ago, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss interfered in “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey’s debut Raw match against Alicia Fox. Rousey would go on to win that contest by a tap out due to her patented armbar. The WWE is teasing that Alexa Bliss may regret her actions on Monday’s Raw, and the two are set to face each other for the title at SummerSlam. While the WWE didn’t specifically state that “Rowdy” Ronda will be in attendance on Raw, the Greensboro Coliseum is advertising Rousey as being on the card. Of course, the card is subject to change, but it’s highly unlikely that “Rowdy” Ronda would miss the SummerSlam go-home show.

Paul Heyman

WWE.com gave a tease that Paul Heyman may exploit one of Brock Lesnar’s weaknesses.

“In the unaired final moment of his emotional interview with Renee Young, Paul Heyman seemed to hint that there might be one way Roman Reigns can defeat Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Why he stopped himself from speaking further remains a mystery. So, what was Heyman going to say? Does The Beast Incarnate have a weakness that has yet to be exploited, or is it something deeper than that?”

Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event

Seth Rollins and the WWE have been teasing that “The Kingslayer” needs to even the odds against his rivals Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Rumors have been circulating that Dean Ambrose will soon be returning and that there will be a Shield reunion. If that reunion were to take place, it would likely occur at SummerSlam and not on Raw, given the fact that it would be a monumental happening more suitable for a pay-per-view.

The Greensboro Coliseum announced that the Raw main event will be an eight-man tag team match featuring Rollins teaming with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bobby Lashley to take on Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Elias. Bobby Lashley and Elias have had some altercations as of late, and the two WWE superstars are not booked on the SummerSlam card, so this will likely change by the end Raw.