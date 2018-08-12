Watch Arsenal Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Start Time, Featured Premier League Showdown Of Matchday One

New Arsenal Manager Unai Emery makes his debut Sunday as his team brings high expectations to a Matchday One pairing with record-setting 2018 Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal will face the previous season’s English top flight champions in their opening match for the first time since 1970, the BBC notes, when the Gunners host Manchester City in not only their first match of the 2018/2019 Premier League campaign, but the first match of a new era for Arsenal which sees the debut of Manager Unai Emery in a clash that will live stream on Sunday from Emirates Stadium.

The match will be the the first Arsenal game in 22 years to be managed by anyone other than Arsene Wenger, who helmed the club from 1996 until he stepped aside following a frustrating 2017/2018 campaign that saw the Gunners finish out of a UEFA Champions League place for the second year in a row, and only the second time since 1997, according to FBRef.com. In fact, Arsenal placed 6th in the Premier League, their lowest finish of the Wenger era — and lowest since a 12th-place finish in 1994/1995.

Wenger departed having managed more matches than any manager in Premier League history — winning three league titles and a record seven FA Cup championships in his remarkable career, according to the Premier League site.

Emery takes the controls at Arsenal coming off a French Ligue 1 championship in just his second year at that league’s powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, the BBC reported. He departed the club to succeed Wenger at Arsenal with a year remaining on his PSG contract.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Arsenal vs. Manchester City English Premier League opening weekend match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, August 12, at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in London, England. In the United States, that start time will be 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Arsenal-Manchester City match features a match of wits between Spanish managers, with Pep Guardiola remaining in charge of a City team that became the first in league history to hit triple-digits in points with an even 100, as The Inquisitr reported. Guardiola’s team also won the Premier League bu 19 points, breaking the previous record margin of 18 set by Manchester United in 1999/2000.

But Guardiola says that none of that matters now, according to what he told Sky Sports.

“That’s my experience at Bayern Munich and Barcelona. You always have to demand more to keep that level,” Guardiola said. “First, you have to win the first one, and after that win the second one. In every competition we play we must try to win.”

Watch a preview of the Arsenal vs. Manchester City English Premier League opening weekend featured match in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

To watch a live stream of the Arsenal vs. Manchester City English Premier League Matchday One showdown, go to NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

However, there is a way for EPL fans to watch the featured clash of the league’s opening weekend of the 2018/2019 EPL season stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, the Gunners vs. Citizens confrontation will live stream via Sky Sports NOW TV service, while in India, Hotstar will live stream the biggest English Premier League match of the new season so far.