Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Have ‘Never Fallen Out Of Love,’ Per ‘Us Weekly’

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama may have a real future together following her shocking drug overdose last month.

According to an August 11 report by Us Weekly Magazine, sources are revealing that the former That ’70s Show star has been “checking” on Demi Lovato every chance he gets since she was released from the hospital and has moved to a rehab facility.

The insider goes on to reveal that Lovato’s family is very appreciative of all of the love and support that Valderrama has been giving his former girlfriend during this difficult time in her life.

“Wilmer is continuing to support her and has been actively following up and checking in on her when he can. Her family and close friends really appreciate him.”

The source goes on to add that Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama, who split back in June of 2016 after six years together, never fell out of love, and still have strong feelings for one another.

“He has made it a priority and they’ve never fallen out of love. Even though they are broken up and not together right now, when a loved one goes through a crisis, your true colors of who you are as a person come out and he has really portrayed himself in the same way that she’s spoken about him in all of her previous public interviews.”

Exciting things coming soon…. A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 9, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

Wilmer Valderrama was said to be completely “devastated” by the news of Demi Lovato’s shocking overdose. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lovato overdosed on drugs at her home in L.A. on July 24. She was reportedly found unresponsive in her home after a night of partying. One of her friends administered a dose of Narcan, a medicine used to combat the impact of certain drugs, such as heroin, which could have saved the singer’s life.

Lovato spent multiple days in the hospital before finally agreeing to get treatment and head to rehab. Demi’s fans know that she has been in rehab in the past, and had previously been sober for six years before suffering a relapse, which she admitted to in her new song, “Sober.”

Radar Online reports that Demi Loavto’s mother is now taking charge of her daughter’s sobriety, and is setting strict rules for her to follow, such as mending fences with her former sober coach, Mike Bayer, FaceTiming her mother every day, taking random drug tests, and more.

For now, fans are hoping for Demi Lovato’s recovery, and are interested to see if she and Wilmer Valderrama get back together after she leaves treatment.