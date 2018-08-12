‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen DiMera May Crash John And Marlena’s Wedding, Per ‘Soap Dirt’

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that John and Marlena’s upcoming wedding will be a day to remember.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, it is being rumored that someone will crash the nuptials, and that things will get very out-of-control during the wedding, much to John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Dr. Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) surprise.

However, who could crash the wedding? It seems that there are really only two major candidates to stun fans with their appearance during the ceremony. Marlena’s daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), could come barreling in, which would be a surprise since she’s already told her mother that she won’t be attending the wedding due to the bad blood between her and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) after she had a one night stand with Hope’s then fiance, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

However, Days of Our Lives fans watched as Marlena sensed there was something else stopping Sami from returning to Salem. It has been rumored that Sami could return home with a Rafe’s baby. It seems that Sami may have gotten pregnant during the pair’s one night stand and kept it from everyone.

However, Kristen DiMera may also be the wedding crasher. Days of Our Lives fans have loved seeing Eileen Davidson in the role of Kristen off and on for decades. However, actress Stacy Haiduk has since taken over the role, and is set to debut on the NBC soap very soon.

Days of Our Lives fans previously watched as Marlena and Kristen struggled years ago, and she fell out of a window, seemingly to her death. However, during the storyline when Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was found alive and living with Susan Banks (Also Eileen Davidson) it was revealed that Kristen was still alive. She also hinted that her brother, EJ DiMera (James Scott), may be alive as well.

Trouble is definitely brewing in Salem. However, fans aren’t sure where it will come from. However, with Sami and Kristen both returning to the soap soon, anything can happen. The two women have been among the baddest and most scheming characters in the show’s history, and seeing them back in Salem will be a treat for Days of Our Lives fans.

However, DOOL viewers recently got some bad news as well. It seems that Billy Flynn, who currently plays Chad DiMera on the show, will be leaving the soap this fall. Although the news has not been confirmed by Flynn, multiple outlets are reporting his departure.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.