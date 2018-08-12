Aubrey O’Day Slays In White Cropped Tank And Dangerous Lace-Up Skirt

Dumblonde singer Aubrey O’Day recently took to Instagram to share her latest gorgeous photoshoot representing clothing from Catwalk Connection with her bevy of fans.

“All the way in with no exit plan. @catwalk_connection photo credit, @paulabenz13,” she captioned the sexy image. In the picture, O’Day’s wavy blonde hair looked at least partially damp as she sported a wet white tank top, which she tied right below her bountiful bosom. She paired the simple top with a shiny mini skirt that laced up each side protecting her modesty, but making it visible that she wore no undergarments beneath it. She wore copper, glittery eyeshadow, which she paired with a nude lip. She stared down into the camera with a glare.

Earlier today, the “White Hot Lies” singer shared a clip from a fun looking Austin Pride parade to her Instagram story.

A few days prior, O’Day shared a picture of herself in a cute white high waisted bikini, also from a Catwalk Connection collection, on Instagram. With that image, she wrote, “I got to do things my own way darlin,” which fit the Western flair of the two-piece swimsuit. The white top showed plenty of under breast as it struggled to contain her ample assets. The bottoms featured a mesh detailing and a cutout skirt that appeared vaguely Western. She wore the same hair and makeup that she wore in the lace-up skirt picture.

According to an Inquisitr report, O’Day will soon appear on Season 11 of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. This season marks her second appearance on the show. The “DJT” singer originally appeared on Season 3 of the reality TV show with her then-boyfriend, Travis Garland. For Season 11, she’s on the show with Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, who she dated from February, 2016, to July, 2017. Fans of the show will have to wait for its premiere on Friday, September 7, at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

Meanwhile, Dumblonde fans are hoping and waiting for the group to drop more new music. On July 4, they released “White Hot Lies,” and it did well on the dance charts. After teasing an untitled sophomore album for months, people would love to see more music or the entire album. Supposedly, much of the music on the former Danity Kane bandmate’s upcoming album was inspired by O’Day’s 2012 affair with Donald Trump, Jr., which allegedly occurred after she appeared on now-President Donald Trump’s reality TV show, The Celebrity Apprentice.