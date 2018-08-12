Kailyn Lowry’s Ex, Chris Lopez, Unhappy With How He’s Portrayed On ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Per ‘In Touch’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s third father of her children, Chris Lopez, is reportedly unhappy with they way he is portrayed on the MTV reality series.

According to an August 11 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Chris Lopez doesn’t like how Teen Mom 2 portrays him as Kailyn Lowry’s absentee father, who is the father of her youngest son, Lux.

“The way people view me is terrible. I really enjoyed when y’all didn’t know who I was. I could tweet in peace,” Chris wrote on Saturday morning.

“You can thank your [baby mama] for that one. She trashed you to look like she’s the ultimate ‘single mother,'” one Twitter user wrote, while another commented, “You can kindly thank [Kail] for that we view you like she has portrayed you.”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, Chris Lopez has refused to appear on the reality series, even though he and Kailyn Lowry have seemingly worked out some of their issues. Recently, Chris has been making appearances on Kail’s Instagram account.

The two got together to celebrate their son Lux’s first birthday last week, and Chris was even spotted on Kailyn’s Instagram story on Saturday when she posted a photo of him holding little Lux, labeling the father and son duo as “twins.”

The pair’s recent interactions have sparked rumors that they may be leaning toward getting back together. However, they have yet to comment on the reconciliation rumors.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry recent trashed her marriage to Javi Marroquin. When one of Kail’s Twitter followers claimed that her ex-husband, Javi, can only get women because of his involvement on Teen Mom 2, she replied that he’s been shady since the beginning.

Lowry told her followers that Marroquin claimed to not know who she was when they met, but when she creeped on his Twitter account she found out that he had tweeted her before their meeting, and had been chosen to appear on MTV’s True Life, before the girl he was with backed out. Kail then said she “ignored” some red flags when it comes to the relationship.

“I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate,” Kail wrote. Later, Javi chimed in asking his ex-wife to stop tweeting about him and “move on,” which is what he’s apparently done now that he is dating Lauren Comeau and expecting a child with her.

“I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media,” Marroquin added.