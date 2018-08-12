Man Who Tied Up, Sexually Assaulted 14-Year-Old Girl Avoids Prison After Defense Tells Judge It Was Consensual

Defense lawyers said that the act was 'consensual' because the pair had talked about 'Fifty Shades of Grey.'

Logan Michael Osborn pleaded guilty in September for carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl. Osborn was accused of taking the girl to a dead end on school grounds after they watched a school play and sexually assaulting her. He forced her to her knees, tied a belt around her neck and hands, and forced her to perform a sex act, according to the Independent. She cried throughout the assault, during which Osborn pushed her against a fence and then back onto her knees.

The girl was picked up by her mom afterward, who rushed her to the hospital for a forensic examination when she found out what had happened.

Even with all of the allegations, the defense attorneys argued that the act was actually consensual since the pair had previously discussed the movie Fifty Shades of Grey. They supposedly wanted to “have some fun.”

Prosecutors argued that the girl was not old enough to give consent. And Virginia’s laws say the same. People under 17-years-old are not able to consent to sex. Sexual acts with anyone under 13- or 14-years-old is a class 4 felony, detailed Bustle.

Not only that, Osborn has a history of assault spanning seven incidents. Notably, he was charged with grabbing a child’s genitals when he was 12-years-old. A psychologist has also determined that Osborn is at “moderately high risk” for reoffending.

Even so, Judge Timothy J. Hauler didn’t seem to agree. The judge initially sentenced Osborn to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended, which makes the actual sentence a two-year prison term. But even that sentence was delayed in January when Hauler said that he was going to review the case to decide “how much of the two years [Osborn] will actually serve.”

@CBS6 Hi CBS6 – wondering if you were aware that your regular contributor/legal analyst @toddstonelaw argued recently that a 14 year old girl gave prior consent to convicted rapist and pedphile Logan Michael Osborn? https://t.co/Kox5suEXqe — Jesse Hooper (@jahsquare) August 9, 2018

The result of the review became known on Wednesday, when Hauler said that he was delaying the prison sentence yet again, saying that Osborn was a candidate for probation over prison. The remaining punishment that Osborn has to endure is having to register as a sex offender and the loss a college scholarship.

Logan Osborn tied a belt around a 14-year-old's neck and hands before sexually assaulting her. He will serve no active jail time. https://t.co/AyxqzYQQau pic.twitter.com/dV7ICgnOr4 — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) August 9, 2018

It doesn’t look like Osborn will have any trouble staying employed, as a foreman from the electrical company he works at testified that Osborn is a “model employee” with the “sky [being] the limit” of his potential.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor has released a statement.