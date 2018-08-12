Khloe Kardashian Says She Would ‘Be Nothing’ Without Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian couldn’t love her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, any more. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday night to post a very special message to Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of herself and Kylie together on Instagram, and revealed that she would “be nothing” without her youngest sister in her life.

“I think we all celebrated our 21st birthday together!! My life would be nothing if I didn’t have you. I love your Kylie,” Khloe captioned the snapshot, adding a purple heart emoji.

Khloe and Kylie have always been close, despite their age difference. The sisters have been seen laughing together and sharing sweet moments multiple times on the family’s reality TV show. However, it seems that being pregnant with their first babies at the same time may have really bonded the two sisters.

As many fans will remember, Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, back in February, and two months later, Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson, came into the world. The sisters were pregnant together nearly the entire time they were carrying, and the special moments seemed to cement their already strong bond.

Khloe and Kylie partied together on Thursday night at Jenner’s big birthday bash, which included a star-studded guest list that boasted all of the Kardashian sisters, as well as Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Scott Disick, Nicki Minaj, and more.

According to a report by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian may have been having a bit too much fun during the party. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe was pushing her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, toward her former boyfriend and father of her children, Scott Disick, all night.

Kourtney only recently split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. However, it seems that her sisters wanted her and Scott to get back together following their messy breakup back in 2016.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider said of the situation.

“Kourt’s sisters kept making comments about how they belong together — It was over the top. Khloe was the worst of them all, she wouldn’t stop pushing them together and even said they should just get drunk and hook–up for old times sake,” says the source, adding that Kourtney “was laughing along at first, but then she got really annoyed. Scott was annoyed too, they bonded over that,” the source added.