Tiffany Trump Stuns In Black One Piece And See-Through Cover Up

First daughter Tiffany Trump is saying goodbye to her fabulous summer.

After completing her first year at Georgetown Law School, President Donald Trump’s second daughter took some time off to relax and enjoy the summer. She spent time in New York City with her mom, Marla Maples, and later the two went to London for several weeks.

Also, according to an Inquisitr report, Trump also spent time in Greece hanging out with actress Lindsay Lohan. Her time with the Mean Girls actress prompted many to speculate that perhaps President Trump’s only child with his second wife may be set to appear in Lohan’s upcoming MTV reality show about her new Lohan Beach Club.

However, all good things must come to an end, and it looks like Tiffany’s easy, breezy summer is nearly over. She took to Instagram to share an absolutely stunning picture of herself walking in the sea, which is most likely a snap from her recent trip to Mykonos. She captioned the beautiful image, “Summer check back to #georgetownlaw.”

Trump is wearing a curve-hugging black one-piece swimsuit, which she topped with a flowy, white see-through wrap skirt tied around her waist. Her nearly waist-length blonde hair hung in waves around her shoulders as she walked through the beautiful sea water. She accessorized with a gold necklace, a bracelet, and sunglasses, which she looked out over the top of at the photographer.

With that, she signaled the end of her summer fun, and now she’s headed back to her second year of law school and her real life. She chose Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., after she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016.

According to a Daily Mail report, Trump and Maples spent three hours shopping in Bergdorf Goodman as the first daughter’s Secret Service detail kept watch. They actually twinned again, with both wearing white denim pants and light green tops with their blonde hair worn loose around their shoulders. The mother-daughter pair also accidentally twinned in a slightly less obvious way during their London trip according to an Instagram post from Maples.

Trump chose to carry two bags for at least part of the outing. She toted a $1,650 Salvatore Ferragamo snakeskin crossbody bag over one shoulder while carrying a $1,095 Anya Hindmarch blue tote over her other arm. They each also held a shopping bag after the leisurely shopping trip to the iconic department store in New York City.