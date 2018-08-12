Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Into Tears Again After Another Fight With Sisters On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, are going to be seen getting into yet another argument during this week’s brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to an August 11 report by Us Weekly Magazine, in a preview for Sunday’s all new episode of KUWTK, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian all meet up to talk about their previous disagreement, and discuss how to do better going forward.

In the clip, Kim Kardashian suggests that the whole family needs to go to therapy so that they can talk with a mediator. Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she doesn’t think they need to get professional help, but that they just need to talk to one another more openly.

Khloe Kardashian then begins to tell Kourtney that she is the one with the biggest communication problem, as Kourt sits back and begins to look at her phone. Khloe grows increasingly annoyed with her older sister and even flips her middle finger at her, which goes unnoticed. Khloe then tells Kourtney to “f— off,” feeling like she’s wasting her time.

Later, Kourtney Kardashian is seen ugly crying about the entire situation yet again, complete with her black eye makeup running down her face. Kim tells Kourt that she comes over “with such an attitude,” and Kourtney tearfully says that “Khloe pushes and pushes,” and that she’s “not up for it.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in the previous episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim got into a huge fight over the scheduling for the family’s Christmas card. Kim was trying to work around everyone’s schedules, but Kourtney was being difficult.

Finally, Kim snapped and told her older sister that nobody wanted her at the photo shoot anyway, and that she was the “least exciting” member of the family to look at.

Later in the episode, Kourt called Khloe crying, revealing that she was not going to spend time with her family if they continue to cast aside her priorities, which she revealed as being a mother to her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

As the episode aired, Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter to reveal that everyone in her family has their own priorities, and that hers is being a mother.

“And mine is not?” Kim Kardashian quickly fired back, revealing that her number one priority is being a mother to her three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, but that she can still work and be a good mom.

It seems that there is much more drama to come as Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15 airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!