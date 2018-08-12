Kourtney Kardashian & Family Believe That Sofia Richie Is ‘Great’ For Scott Disick, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may share a lot of history, as well as three children, but it seems that their friendship has been growing. In fact, Kourtney even thinks that Scott’s relationship with Sofia Richie has been good for him.

According to an August 10 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family all believe that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are “great” together.

Meanwhile, although Sofia didn’t attend Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party with Scott on Thursday, sources tell the magazine that there is no hard feelings between her and anyone in the family, not even Kourtney.

“There’s no beef between her and the family. They actually think she’s great for Scott. Kourtney doesn’t have an issue with Sofia,” an insider reveals.

Kylie Jenner’s birthday party was a star-studded event. In addition to all of Kylie’s sisters being there, Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Ben Simmons, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, and both Kris and Caitlyn Jenner were in attendance, as well as Kylie’s baby daddy, Travis Scott. However, noticeably absent from the event was Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Fans began to speculate that Scott didn’t bring Sofia in order to spend some alone time with Kourtney, whose split with boyfriend Younes Bendjima was announced just two days before Kylie’s big bash. Rumors have been flying that Kardashian and Disick may be working on a reunion. However, sources tell the outlet that isn’t so, and that Scott is very happy with Sofia.

“Nothing with Scott is rumored or even remotely on the horizon at all, so while people will inevitably try to spin it and say he’ll try and get back with her, they aren’t going to. He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are coparenting their kids as they have been with great success.”

Happy Valentines babe ???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian hinted that they would like to see Kourtney and Scott back together, and were even allegedly making comments about it throughout Kylie’s party.

Khloe was said to be the worst one of all, and in addition to posting a video of the former couple to her Instagram story, allegedly joked that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get drunk and hook up for old time’s sake, which reportedly annoyed Kourtney.