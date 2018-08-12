Salma Hayek Posts Sexy Black Bikini Instagram Snap, Proves She's Still A Hollywood Bombshell At 51

With her 52nd birthday approaching in mere weeks, the 2003 Oscar nominee, who claims she doesn't diet, celebrated with a revealing Instagram post.

Salma Hayek, star of last year’s How to Be a Latin Lover and a 2003 Best Actress Oscar nominee for Frida, proved that age is just a number when she posted a revealing shot of herself sporting nothing but a revealing black bikini to her Instagram account on Friday — just a little over three weeks shy of her 52nd birthday.

The new Instagram post by the star came just a day after she posted a makeup-free selfie which won her praise for her “amazing genetics” and ability to “move her face around unlike some celebs who go a little hard on botox,” as Inquisitr reported.

Even more “amazing,” given her still bombshell-worthy figure, Hayek claimed in a recent New York Times interview that she is not an “exercise person” and does not even diet to stay in shape.

“It doesn’t matter what my diet philosophy is because I don’t follow it. I don’t have the discipline,” she told the New York Times. “The only thing I do is that I don’t eat animals every day. I eat all kinds of meat, but I consume it sparsely. I would never eat two meats in a day. Sometimes I go several days without eating meat, but then I’ll go back. I tried one time to go raw; my body hated me. Sometimes I work really hard and want instant satisfaction in my life. I’m a craver — let’s face it.”

Check out the Veracruz, Mexico, native’s latest bikini Instagram photo, below.

???????????? A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 10, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

Hayek claimed that her inability to diet is due to “exhaustion.” She continues to maintain a busy work schedule in Hollywood with no less than three new moves set to be released in 2018, according to IMDB.

Of course, Hayek never needs to work again if she were to decide not to. Not only has her Holywood career given her a personal net worth of an estimated $85 million, according to the site The Richest, she also married into money — serious money.

Salma Hayek (l) with her multi-billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Her husband of the past nine years is 56-year-old French luxury goods heir François-Henri Pinault, who is listed by Bloomberg as the 23rd richest person in the world, with a net worth of $33.5 billion.

In addition to her self-reported neglect of diet and exercise, Hayek also claims to have never had plastic surgery, according to Marie Claire.

On the other hand, plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Rawnsley has said that after analyzing photographs of the actress, he concluded that she has indeed had surgical work done on her nose, but “in my opinion, Salma didn’t have a full nose job. Instead, the work was done through careful contouring of the bridge and tip.”