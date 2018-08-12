Kim Kardashian ‘Obsessed’ With Weight Loss, Down To 105 Pounds, Per ‘Life & Style’

Kim Kardashian has allegedly become infatuated with her weight loss since recently revealing that she had gotten down to 119 pounds, and weighed even less when she took her hair extensions out.

According to an August 11 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kim Kardashian is becoming “obsessed” with her weight, and has been working out so hard as of late. Sources are now telling In Touch Weekly Magazine that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now weighing in at only 105 pounds.

“Kim weighs herself every day and freaks out if she gains a pound. Kim’s obsession is all-consuming. It’s all she can think about. She laughed at being called anorexic, but some fear that’s what’s happening,” an insider recently revealed to the magazine.

Recently, Kim Kardashian posted a video of her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, going crazy about how skinny she is. Khloe and Kendall both echoed the same sentiments, that it looks like Kim hasn’t been eating. Their comments overjoyed Kim, who then proudly boasted that she weighed in at only 119 pounds.

In addition, Kardashian has been hitting the gym hard. The reality star doesn’t usually miss her scheduled gym time, which is usually very early in the morning.

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Friday morning to reveal that she was hungover from Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party the night before. However, she still hit the gym to put in the work in order to look and feel great.

“Ok guys, so I am in the gym and I am hungover, and it’s an 8:30 workout, which is a little later than my usual but I figured I gotta get in. There’s no excuses, the gym does not care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning. The gym does not care,” Kim Kardashian stated via her Instagram story.

“I feel good about myself when I’m in shape, so I gotta continue and not let anything get in my way,” Kim said in another video, as her trainer was heard in the background yelling, “Kill it.”

Meanwhile, sources tell Hollywood Life that Kim Kardashian is giving Kylie Jenner some major inspiration. The youngest member of the famous family is said to be trying to emulate Kim’s workouts and diet in hopes of achieving similar results for her own body six months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster.