Iggy Azalea Proudly Displays Cleavage In Yellow Zip Up Top

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to share her sexy new look with her 12.2 million fans on the popular social media platform.

In two recent images, the “Fancy” singer wears a see-through netting shrug with a shiny yellow zip-up top. The sexy top’s straps feature leash-like chains that Azalea wore over the top of the shrug.

The “Kream” rapper wore her long blonde locks straightened and pulled back in a low ponytail. Her eyes popped with beautiful eyeshadow and liner, and on her lips, she wore a pink lipstick with a wet look gloss on top.

Azalea let the images speak for themselves, choosing not to add a caption to either one. Several fans wondered in the comments if she was on the set of a new music video, but she didn’t say, and her recent Instagram story didn’t give much insight.

It appears as if last night the rapper had an epic pool party with several friends, complete with a giant bouncy house water slide that they all enjoyed. The event wrapped up a strange week for the star. Earlier in the week, Azalea confirmed that she and Houston Texan wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were officially dating. However, one day later, according to a People report, the pair broke up making the relationship far shorter than Kim Kardashian’s marriage to former NBA star Kris Humphries.

She announced the unexpected split in a series of tweets, which she since deleted. On Wednesday night, Azalea tweeted, “I’m single,” complete with both a shrugging and blushing emoji.

“I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n s—… it’s nice,” she later wrote.

Apparently, the “Black Widow” singer later regretted her candor and eventually removed the social media posts discussing how she felt she’s destined to remain alone forever.

Despite deleting those comments, on Thursday, the 28-year-old rapper managed to tweet out a meme asking if she’d ever find the love of her life. The picture included a pie chart with green equalling “no” and a tiny sliver of red also equalling “no, but in red.”

For his part, Hopkins, 26, also confirmed his single status in a tweet, which he also later deleted.

Over the years, the “Don’t Need Y’all” singer dated and even got engaged to NBA player Nick Young, and she also spent some time with Kylie Jenner’s now ex-boyfriend, Tyga.