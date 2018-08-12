Kanye West Claims Jimmy Kimmel Question Didn’t Stump Him

West was notably silent after a hard-hitting question from Jimmy Kimmel.

In a highly cited interview, television host Jimmy Kimmel recently asked rapper Kanye West what specifically made him think Donald Trump cares about black people.

The question was in response to Kanye West famously stating on national television that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” in 2005. The comments followed former-President Bush’s response to the events of Hurricane Katrina. The storm devastated the city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Kanye West, claims that the rapper was “stumped” when asked the aforementioned question by Jimmy Kimmel, are “clickbait.”

Kanye West recently made a series of tweets claiming he was not given a chance to properly answer the question before Kimmel made the suggestion that they cut to a commercial break, according to Deadline.

The rapper maintains he was simply attempting to make a thoughtful response before going of half-cocked about such a sensitive issue.

Kanye West is known for being outspoken on such issues, but is making claims that he was not at all silenced by the question.

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

West has recently come under fire after defending president Donald Trump, which the rapper maintains was an act of bravery against liberals who he says bully African-Americans into voting for Democratic candidates and are discouraged from supporting Republicans.

The rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian said speaking out in support of Trump had little to do with his policies or who he was specifically voting for, and more to do with being brave.

“And what it represented to me is not about policies — because I’m not a politician like that. But it represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt, no matter what anyone said, in saying, you can’t bully me. Liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me. Because at that point, if I’m afraid to be me, I’m no longer Ye. That’s what makes Ye.”

Kanye West is 41-years-old and is the father of three children. His most recent album, Ye, debuted at number one on the Billboard top 100 with more than 200,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Only 85,000 of those were actual album sales-figures.

The album garnered mostly positive reviews from critics, though reaction was mixed, compared to prior Kanye West releases, like Yeezus.

Yeezus was both commercially successful and garnered outstanding reviews from critics for its groundbreaking nature. Music outlet Pitchfork awarded the album a score of 9.5 out of a possible 10.

Kanye recently released a single, “XTCY,” which is generating controversy due to its lyrical content.