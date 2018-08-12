‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billy Flynn Exiting As Chad DiMera

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Billy Flynn will soon be leaving the role of Chad DiMera, and fans are completely shocked by the news.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Billy Flynn will allegedly continue to film through October, meaning his exit wouldn’t come until spring of 2019. However, Days of our Lives viewers are stunned by the news since Flynn announced that he had re-signed with the soap back in May.

It is currently unknown why Billy Flynn is leaving the role of Chad DiMera on Days of our Lives, or if it was even his choice. However, rumors have been flying about the actor leaving the soap opera for nearly a year now.

The news of Flynn’s departure comes not long after Marci Miller, who currently plays Chad’s wife, Abigail, on Days of our Lives, revealed that she was leaving the soap as well. After Miller’s exit news was announced, it was revealed that Kate Mansi, who previously held the role of Abby, would be returning to reprise her former character alongside Flynn.

Perhaps Chad and Abigail will leave Salem together, or maybe the character of Chad will be recast. As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Billy Flynn was a recast after Casey Deidrick decided to leave the role back in 2013 after five years of playing the character.

Since Kate Mansi is returning, fans can’t help but wonder if Casey Deidrick will also return to the soap, or if the role will get a new leading man yet again. Since Mansi’s return is said to be temporary, it seems more likely that Chad and Abigail may be written off the show.

Currently, Days of our Lives fans are watching Chad and Abby go through some major relationship drama. Abigail is currently pregnant, and everyone believes the child’s father is Chad’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

However, viewers know that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) has changed the DNA test results, and that Chad is actually the father of Abigail’s unborn child. Gabi is looking to get revenge on both Abigail and Stefan for putting her in prison for a crime she did not commit. However, she is also putting Chad and Abby’s marriage in jeopardy as well.

Billy Flynn first aired as Chad DiMera on the September 12, 2014 episode of Days of our Lives, and will be sorely missed by fans of the long running soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.