Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Party Broken Up By Police, Per ‘Page Six’

Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash was such a blast that the cops eventually had to break it up in the wee hours of the morning.

According to an August 11 report by Page Six, Kylie Jenner’s huge birthday party on Thursday night was attended by her famous family and friends, and everyone was having so much fun that the cops were called to bust it up.

The party, which was held at L.A. hot spot Delilah, reportedly continued on past the city’s 2 a.m. closing time, and was ended when police came to bust up the party.

Some of Jenner’s A-list party goers included all of her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, and her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Dave Chappelle, Nicki Minaj, and Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, were also in attendance at the bash.

The party also boasted a ball pit for guests to play in, gummy bear shots, and cups where the guests could advertise whether they were single, taken, or in a complicated relationship. According to the Daily Mail, Kylie splurged on the bash, which also included a photo booth, personalized party favors, and a family mural.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian made some headlines during the party. In addition to carrying a green cup, meaning she is in a “complicated” relationship, the party seemed to hint at some bad blood between her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the Kardashian/Jenner family, as he was not depicted in the family mural, which reportedly showed Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner’s new boyfriend, Ben Simmons.

In addition, Khloe was also busy pushing her newly single sister, Kourtney Kardashian, back into the arms of her ex, Scott Disick.

“Kourt’s sisters kept making comments about how they belong together. — It was over the top. Khloe was the worst of them all, she wouldn’t stop pushing them together and even said they should just get drunk and hook–up for old times sake,” says the source, adding that Kourtney “was laughing along at first, but then she got really annoyed. Scott was annoyed too, they bonded over that,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

However, things can’t be all that bad between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a video of herself and her man dancing and kissing in the club on Friday night.