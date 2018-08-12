People Freaked Out About Kanye West’s New Song, ‘XTCY’

Just one day after sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday, Kanye West released a new song called “XTCY.” The song has people freaking out because the rapper may have gone too far talking about Kim Kardashian’s four sisters.

According to an Inquisitr report, Yeezy’s newest track came out this morning when DJ Clark Kent tweeted it out, and then shortly after Kanye retweeted it. Then people listened to the lyrics. Of particular note are the lines discussing his sisters-in-law.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of ’em. Damn, those is your sisters/ You did something unholy to them pictures.”

The song’s artwork was also a picture from Kylie’s 21st birthday party featuring Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, which also made it quite obvious he truly meant his actual sisters-in-law in the lyrics instead of something more hypothetical.

Some people who listened to the new song were shocked and at least somewhat offended by the unorthodox lyrics. Some people even blamed the situation on President Donald Trump and the comments that he supposedly said about dating his own daughter Ivanka if she weren’t his daughter.

“Kanye West really 41, talking about how he would ‘smash’ his 21 and 22-year-old sisters-in-law. Bitxh that’s disgusting, you could be their father. He really follows Trump’s lead, huh?” one Twitter user tweeted.

Others felt the lyrics were just gross and possibly even offensive to Kim, as well as her sisters.

“I am a fan of @kanyewest, but I think your #xtcy song is a total waste of airwaves. Where is the talent here I don’t get it? Promoting drugs like its glamorous & repeating the word XTCY which make me want to turn off the radio & disrespect to your family of women. just EW & gross,” Twitter user Jennifer Garcia tweeted.

Perhaps not surprisingly, others on Twitter gave respect to West for having the nerve to write and record such shocking lyrics. Some fans spoke out about the guts that would take to do something so seemingly crazy.

Of course, even though he’s the father of two daughters and the uncle to several other girls, Kanye admitted to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week that his feelings on women haven’t really changed.

“Do you feel like your attitude toward women has changed since having daughters?” Kimmel asked, and West replied, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”

That truth certainly seems to come through in the lyrics of “XTCY.”