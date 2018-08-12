Scott Disick Takes His Kids Out To Breakfast In Calabasas After Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima Split

Scott Disick was photographed taking his three kids out to breakfast on Saturday morning, just a few days after rumors that he and Kourtney Kardashian may be getting back together surfaced online.

According to an August 11 report by the Daily Mail, Scott Disick stepped out with his three children, son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign on Saturday in Calabasas to enjoy some breakfast. The group headed to the Marmalade Cafe in casual attire.

Disick wore dark cargo shorts and a light colored, short-sleeved T-shirt with white sneakers and sunglasses, and his oldest son, Mason, looked like his clone, wearing black Adidas shorts with the brand’s classic white stripes on the side, a white T-shirt, white sneakers, and sunglasses with a gold chain.

Scott Disick’s youngest son, Reign, donned white shorts and a white Apollo 11 T-shirt with black sneakers. His long hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and he donned blue tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, little Penelope, wore a black dress with a white shirt underneath, her long hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. On her feet she wore furry slides.

The family seemed happy and casual as they headed to eat breakfast, minus mom Kourtney Kardashian, who recently made headlines when she split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s family was pushing her and Scott Disick together during Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Thursday. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kourt’s sisters, especially Khloe Kardashian, were more than obvious about wanting the former couple to get back together now that Kourtney is single again.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourt’s sisters kept making comments about how they belong together. — It was over the top. Khloe was the worst of them all, she wouldn’t stop pushing them together and even said they should just get drunk and hook–up for old times sake,” says the source, adding that Kourtney “was laughing along at first, but then she got really annoyed. Scott was annoyed too, they bonded over that,” the source added.

Meanwhile, People Magazine claims that Kourtney Kardashian is happy to be single again, and that she has no plans to get back together with Scott Disick, despite their history.