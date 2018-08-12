Mariah Carey Cancelled Australian Portion Of Her Tour Yet Again

Two months before her set October arrival, she cancelled on Australia and New Zealand for a second time, and Twitter fans are upset.

Often referred to as the “Songbird Supreme” by music fans and the Guinness World Records, Mariah Carey appears to have disappointed an entire continent for a second time. Yet again, Mariah Carey has postponed her Australian and New Zealand portion of her current #1’s Tour just two months before she was set to arrive. The songstress cited scheduling conflicts for the reasoning behind this cancellation, according to a report by Fox News. That just happens to be the same excuse as the prior cancellation in December, 2017.

Originally, the tour was organized to take place in Australia and New Zealand for February of 2018, but was pushed back to October of this year. That announcement of the first rescheduling came via Twitter, as Carey announced in December on social media that she was pushing the show back for October. However, on August 9, 2018, the famous singer hopped back online, saying in a statement posted on MJR Presents, “It is with much regret that I am unable to visit Australia & New Zealand later this year, however I promise to find new dates soon.” Just like the last time, the cancellation announcement came in close to when Carey was set to perform in front of her Australia and New Zealand audiences.

Twitter fans were extremely upset over the new cancellation, according to the report. The touring partner MJR expressed regret over the incident.

“We are disappointed that Mariah’s shows are cancelled but look forward to hearing her new material soon. Full refunds will be given to all ticket holders from their original point of purchase and we apologize for the inconvenience to fans and ticket holders.”

There were four shows scheduled in Australia and New Zealand, with the finishing act being at Brisbane’s Sandstone Point Hotel this fall, on October 14, 2018.

One Twitter user commented their upset in a responding tweet, saying, “Wow! Unbelievable… Mariah Carey has cancelled her tour. Pink had better not cancel tomorrow, and Katy Perry had better do all of her shows next week as well.”

E News reported that a representative has confirmed Mariah Carey’s tour dates in Asia will remain as scheduled.

Good Mornting! #SundayMorning ???? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 22, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

Mariah Carey is one of the highest selling female vocalists in American history, having sold over 200 million records worldwide. She has sold over 60 million records in the United States alone. Her album sales have even gone so far as to overtake Elvis Presley’s record of number one singles in the United States, cites CNN. Carey has won five Grammy Awards and was been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for performance in the movie titled The Butler.