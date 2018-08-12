Donald Trump Calls Out Jeff Sessions, Saying He’s ‘Scared Stiff’ And ‘Missing In Action’ On Russia Probe

President Trump lambasted the Attorney General of the United States on Twitter for his inaction.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter today in a series of blistering tweets aimed at criticizing the perceived inaction of his own Attorney General according to Bloomberg. Continuing to cast the efforts of the Mueller probe as a so-called “witch hunt”, Trump appears to be very discontent with the failure of his own appointees to take the helm and move forward with an investigation of their own into alleged malfeasance from the Democratic side of aisle as well in addition to what many Republicans see as a fabricated case of collusion propped up by the colloquially named Steele dossier according to NBC.

Sessions has been a controversial appointment to the Trump administration, particularly amongst the President’s most ardent supporters unhappy with the Attorney General’s early recusal from matters pertaining to the Russia probe.

The most notable Trump supporting hub on the internet, reddit community r/the_donald, hosts users who frequently describe the Attorney General of the United States as “Sleepy Sessions” — a derisive nickname offered up by forum regulars. Their perspective is based on a shared perspective amongst Trump’s die-hard base that Sessions is sitting on his hands while the partisan political opposition is using every tool at their disposal to push for eventual impeachment, a view echoed by right-wing political cartoonist and satirist Branco — his work being retweeted by conservative philosopher Stefan Molyneux on Twitter to this effect.

Trump did not mince words in his rapid fire tweeting today, calling out his political opponents from the “Fake News Media” straight through to Bruce Ohr, Hillary Clinton, Fusion GPS, and the entirety of the Democratic National Committee.

The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly. It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

….Do you believe Nelly worked for Fusion and her husband STILL WORKS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF “JUSTICE.” I have never seen anything so Rigged in my life. Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed – not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

With the Mueller investigation having taken well over a year at this point and having cost taxpayers $17 million dollars as of the end of May this year according to Business Insider, CNN reports that there is usually a finite timeline to the proceedings. Though Mueller has indicted a dozen Russian nationals accused of meddling in the election, a charge which some defendants have already plead not guilty according to Politico — meaning that it is unlikely that they will ever be effectively prosecuted or questioned under duress — there is still scant hard evidence against the sitting President in Donald Trump.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The midterms approach quickly, and with it, a chance for a turning of the partisan power struggle for victorious democrats — or a solidifying of the structure of the current administration in their efforts. Whether the MAGA agenda will prevail or that of the #resist movement and their Democratic backers remains yet to be seen.