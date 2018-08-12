Meghan Markle’s Dad Gives Another Tell-All Interview Revealing Private Info About The Duchess

Thomas Markle is at it again, this time giving even more private information about Meghan’s upbringing.

Meghan Markle’s dad is back at it again, possibly digging himself a deeper hole to crawl out of. This time, Thomas has published a written piece for the Daily Mail, during which he painstakingly “busts” all of the lies that have been presented to the world about him.

During this process, Thomas gave out private details about Meghan’s upbringing. He talked about how she lived with him from the time she was 11-years-old until she went off to college, and he described places where he took her out to eat ice cream and hamburgers. Thomas also talked about how the duchess, at one point, wanted to become a dancer.

In addition, Thomas made sure that all of the “fictional” statements about him were clarified. He talked about how he’s not really an alcoholic, made another jab at Sharon Osborne for her comments about him, and said that the beer he’s been seen buying was for guards at the place where he lives.

Also, he went on to detail what he eats and doesn’t eat. Thomas has been photographed numerous times going to a McDonald’s, including on his last birthday. However, Markle wants everyone to know the following.

“I eat fish and vegetables and stay on a 2,000 calorie-a-day diet.”

He also underscored that reports of him faking a heart attack are untrue, saying he has insurance bills to prove it.

Also just recently, it was revealed that Thomas hung up on Prince Harry as the latter tried to find out what happened during the photo scandal. It turns out that Thomas initially lied to Harry saying he wasn’t cooperating with photographers, according to Us Weekly. But the truth came out days later, and the subsequent phone call was too much for Meghan’s dad to bear. So he hung up on Harry, and Thomas has since felt wronged and scorned by the royal family.

Since then, Thomas has given out one interview after another. He says he won’t stop until Meghan reaches back out to him, but many wonder if the elder Markle is using emotional blackmail to get his way.

Either way, Thomas has expressed that he holds no ill feelings toward his daughter and new son-in-law.

“I’m not mad at Harry. I’m not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well,” he said. “But as for the rest of it, f—k it. I’m done.”

It’s not too clear what Thomas is “done” with, but for now it appears that he’ll continue to give out exclusive interviews as long as there’s a media outlet interested in his story.