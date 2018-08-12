Watch Minnesota Vikings Vs. Denver Broncos Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 1, Start Time, How To Watch

The Minnesota Vikings get their first look at high-priced quarterback Kirk Cousins in action, while Denver hands the ball to 30-year-old Case Keenum in an NFL preseason game on Saturday.

The Minnesota Vikings will soon get their first look at their prized new signing, former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the team in March, as USA Today reported. On Saturday, the Vikings will face the Broncos when they open their 2018 NFL preseason schedule, which will live stream from Mile High Stadium.

The team had to say goodbye to starting quarterback Case Keenum when the Vikings signed Cousins to that deal, which, as Inquisitr reported, briefly made him the highest paid player in NFL history until he was surpassed by Jimmy Garoppolo and then Matt Ryan.

But Keenum was quickly picked by none other than the Broncos, and he will face his former team on Saturday at Mile High. Nonetheless, Keenum told the Los Angeles Times that he holds no hard feelings toward the team that sent him packing.

“No, I love all those guys,” Keenum said. “No hard feelings.”

Whether Keenum or Cousins will see much of the field on Saturday remains in doubt. But Cousins says that the team’s training camp has already allowed him to adjust to a new offense, according to the Vikings official site.

“I do think we’ve been pretty solid, and the defense in practice holds their disguises a very long time—again, continuity, they know what they’re doing, they can trick you,” said Cousins. “But I think we’ve been on top of it for the most part, and it’s going to be good to go against some other defenses here in the coming weeks.”

Former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins makes his Vikings debut on Saturday against Denver. Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos NFL preseason opener, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, August 11. In the Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 9:05 p.m., and 6:05 p.m. Pacific Time.

On defense, the Broncos posted only the 24th-fewest points allowed of any NFL team in 2017, giving up 382. But in terms of yardage, Denver remained a top-three defense, allowing just 4,640 yards on the season. That defensive unit remains largely intact with only the departure of cornerback Aqib Talib for the Los Angeles Rams putting a dent in the armor.

Last year’s Vikings starter, Case Keenum, takes over the Denver Broncos offense in 2018. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings fans who live in the team’s home market will be able to watch the game against the Denver Broncos live stream for free right off the NFL.com site. And in the Denver market, Broncos fans can watch a live stream off the NFL’s site as well.

Outside of those markets, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live stream of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos preseason NFL contest. Or, fans may use the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network live stream requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is another way to live stream the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos NFL preseason showdown for free without a cable subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Vikings-Broncos game streamed live at no charge.